Germany's Heiko Maas calls for renewal of EU migration deal with Turkey

Pact was struck in 2016 to limit the number of refugees entering Europe

Police officers patrol the delta of the Evros river along the Greek-Turkish border. AFP
Police officers patrol the delta of the Evros river along the Greek-Turkish border. AFP

The EU should update its migration pact with Turkey in a deal that would involve giving more money to Ankara, Germany’s Foreign Minister has said.

Under the 2016 deal, Turkey agreed to stem the number of migrants entering Europe in return for financial support to look after refugees in Turkish territory.

The pact has been criticised and a dispute erupted last year after Turkey allowed thousands of people to enter Greece.

Read More

Migrants approach Lampedusa aboard a search and rescue boat. ReutersTurkey-style deal between EU and Libya 'not feasible'

But Germany’s Heiko Maas told Die Welt newspaper that the deal should be updated.

“Despite all the difficulties that we’ve had with the Turkish government, we have to recognise that the country has taken on a not insignificant migration burden for us,” he said.

“I believe that we in the EU have a great interest in developing and updating the migration pact with Turkey.”

Asked whether the funding for Turkey would be similar to the €6 billion ($7.13bn) agreement in 2016, he said: “I don’t want to put any numbers out there but it’s fully clear that it won’t work without money."

Mr Maas said the relationship between Europe and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was relatively constructive after a stormy period.

He said that closer ties on issues such as visas and customs would require progress on human rights and the rule of law in Turkey.

The migration pact was criticised by rights groups who say Turkey is not safe for migrants and refugees, and Ankara has been accused of sending refugees back to Syria.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the EU's migration deal with Turkey should be updated. Reuters 
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says the EU's migration deal with Turkey should be updated. Reuters 

Th EU struck the deal with Turkey after a surge of refugees from Syria and Iraq caused a crisis in Europe in 2015.

The agreement provides for illegal migrants to be returned from Greek islands to Turkey, while Ankara is subsidised to look after them.

Turkey hosts about four million refugees, most of them from Syria.

The 2016 pact called for renewed talks on Turkey’s long-standing aim of joining the EU.

Mr Erdogan said in April that Ankara remained committed to EU membership despite strains with the bloc in recent, years but its application continues to stall.

Germany’s ruling conservatives said in an election manifesto published on Monday that they would not allow Turkey to join.

“Turkey is moving further away from fulfilling the EU’s accession criteria, such as democracy, the rule of law and respecting human rights,” the CDU/CSU bloc said.

“With us, there will be no full membership of Turkey in the EU. Instead we will agree on a close partnership.”

Updated: June 22, 2021 04:13 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Police officers seize artifacts from a collector in Belgium and have returned them to Bari, Italy. EPA/CARABINIERI HANDOUT

Missing piece of rare funeral artefact helps Italy track down stolen relics

World
A view inside the Amazon Salon. Photo: Amazon

High-tech hairdos: would you go to the Amazon Salon in east London?

World
Cricketer Asif Ali shatters his own car window with a six. Photo: @IllingworthCC/Twitter

Howzat! Cricketer smashes six … into his own car’s window

Europe
CDU leader Armin Laschet hopes to succeed Angela Merkel as Chancellor of Germany after September's election. EPA 

Armin Laschet sets out pitch to lead Germany: Safeguard economy while protecting climate

Europe
Extinction Rebellion protesters converge on St Ives beach in Cornwall during the G7 summit. Getty Images 

‘Tsunami’ of new cases in Cornwall blamed on G7 summit

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?