Germany tells Turkey it must make case for closer EU ties

Relations between the EU and Turkey are looking up this year but Ankara must make its case for closer ties with the bloc, Germany’s foreign minister said.

Heiko Maas made the remarks a day after German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkey to send an "important signal" by pulling its forces out of Libya.

Asked what more Berlin could do to support Ankara’s longstanding bid to join the EU, Mr Maas said: “Turkey can contribute the most.”

“We know ... that we are interested in these talks, and of course in goals and results,” he said in the German capital during a visit by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“Last year was a difficult year in the relationship between the EU and Turkey. This year looks to be a much better one.”

Mrs Merkel spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday and told Ankara to withdraw its troops from Libya to bolster the unity government led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah before elections planned for December.

“The Chancellor emphasised that an early start of the withdrawal of foreign soldiers and mercenaries would send an important signal,” Mrs Merkel’s spokesman said.

Turkey sent troops to Libya during a decade of violent chaos that ended with a ceasefire last year.

Ankara says it agrees “foreign fighters and mercenaries” should leave the country, but it insists it has a bilateral agreement with Tripoli for its military troops to be stationed there.

“I think that foreign mercenaries and the legitimate presence there should not be confused,” Mr Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Ankara clashed with European leaders last year on various issues, including Syria, gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean and cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

EU leaders agreed in March to provide more money for refugees hosted in Turkey, and in April Mr Erdogan said his country remained committed to obtaining EU membership.

But efforts to improve ties were set back by a bizarre row after European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen was relegated to a sofa on an official visit to Ankara.

Mr Dbeibah's Libyan government was sworn in on March 15 with backing from international powers including the EU and US.

It replaced the two warring administrations that ruled eastern and western regions in the aftermath of the Nato-backed uprising that removed Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, which was supported by Russia, Egypt and others.

Ankara, which also sent thousands of Syrian fighters to Libya, said in February it would consider withdrawing its forces from Libya if other foreign troops left first.

The Biden administration in January accused Russia and Turkey of breaching the ceasefire deal under which all foreign troops and mercenaries were to leave Libya.

G7 foreign ministers discussed Libya’s future during their three-day talks in London this week, their first in-person meeting since the onset of the pandemic.

After the G7 talks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had renewed Washington’s support for new elections in December.

“We stand with the Libyan people to find a UN-facilitated political solution to the conflict,” he said on Tuesday.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Libya was one of the bright spots among a series of global issues discussed by G7 diplomats.

“Libya is good news. The ceasefire is still lasting and I think that we can be optimistic about the situation,” he said.

“So, you see, in general terms things are not going better, but there are some places, Iran can be one of them, Libya another, where we can have certain hope that things will improve.”

Tips for taking the metro - set out well ahead of time - make sure you have at least Dh15 on you Nol card, as there could be big queues for top-up machines - enter the right cabin. The train may be too busy to move between carriages once you're on - don't carry too much luggage and tuck it under a seat to make room for fellow passengers

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Anxiety and work stress major factors Anxiety, work stress and social isolation are all factors in the recogised rise in mental health problems. A study UAE Ministry of Health researchers published in the summer also cited struggles with weight and illnesses as major contributors. Its authors analysed a dozen separate UAE studies between 2007 and 2017. Prevalence was often higher in university students, women and in people on low incomes. One showed 28 per cent of female students at a Dubai university reported symptoms linked to depression. Another in Al Ain found 22.2 per cent of students had depressive symptoms - five times the global average. It said the country has made strides to address mental health problems but said: “Our review highlights the overall prevalence of depressive symptoms and depression, which may long have been overlooked." Prof Samir Al Adawi, of the department of behavioural medicine at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman, who was not involved in the study but is a recognised expert in the Gulf, said how mental health is discussed varies significantly between cultures and nationalities. “The problem we have in the Gulf is the cross-cultural differences and how people articulate emotional distress," said Prof Al Adawi. “Someone will say that I have physical complaints rather than emotional complaints. This is the major problem with any discussion around depression." Daniel Bardsley

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Rocketman Director: Dexter Fletcher Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Jamie Bell Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

Drivers’ championship standings after Singapore: 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 263

The specs Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: Eight-speed auto Power: 575bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh554,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

RESULTS Bantamweight Victor Nunes (BRA) beat Siyovush Gulmamadov (TJK) (Split decision) Featherweight Hussein Salim (IRQ) beat Shakhriyor Juraev (UZB) (Round 1 submission, armbar) Catchweight 80kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) beat Otabek Kadirov (UZB) (Round-1 submission, rear naked choke) Lightweight Ho Taek-oh (KOR) beat Ronald Girones (CUB) (Round 3 submission, triangle choke) Lightweight Arthur Zaynukov (RUS) beat Damien Lapilus (FRA) (Unanimous points) Bantamweight Vinicius de Oliveira (BRA) beat Furkatbek Yokubov (RUS) (Round 1 TKO) Featherweight Movlid Khaybulaev (RUS) v Zaka Fatullazade (AZE) (Round 1 rear naked choke) Flyweight Shannon Ross (TUR) beat Donovon Freelow (USA) (Unanimous decision) Lightweight Dan Collins (GBR) beat Mohammad Yahya (UAE) (Round 2 submission D’arce choke) Catchweight 73kg Martun Mezhulmyan (ARM) beat Islam Mamedov (RUS) (Round 3 submission, kneebar) Bantamweight world title Xavier Alaoui (MAR) beat Jaures Dea (CAM) (Unanimous points 48-46, 49-45, 49-45) Flyweight world title Manon Fiorot (FRA) v Gabriela Campo (ARG) (Round 1 RSC)

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

