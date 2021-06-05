Germany's far right sets sights on historic upset in key regional vote

Vote in Saxony-Anhalt is final test before September’s general election

A market square in Magdeburg, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, where an important regional vote is taking place. AP 
A market square in Magdeburg, the capital of Saxony-Anhalt, where an important regional vote is taking place. AP 

Voters in Germany will go to the polls in a key regional election on Sunday with the far right seeking to cause a historic upset three months before the country chooses its next leader.

Polls show the anti-Islam, anti-lockdown Alternative for Germany (AfD) in a close race against Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in Saxony-Anhalt.

Read More

Annalena Baerbock would be Germany's youngest post-war leader. Getty ImagesAnnalena Baerbock: Germany's would-be Green chancellor

The state is part of the former East Germany, where the AfD has flourished in recent years and is bidding to become the largest party in a state parliament for the first time in its history.

A poor result for Mrs Merkel’s party would heap pressure on its nominee for the September 26 election, Armin Laschet, who emerged as the winner from a bruising internal struggle in April.

Mrs Merkel is not seeking a fifth term after 16 years in power.

“This is the last big test before the federal election in September,” said Prof John Ryan, a Network Research Fellow at CESifo in Munich and a former fellow at LSE Ideas.

“You don’t win federal elections in the East, but you can lose them in the East.”

Oliver Kirchner, the AfD's top candidate in Sunday's election, speaks at a campaign event. Bloomberg
Oliver Kirchner, the AfD's top candidate in Sunday's election, speaks at a campaign event. Bloomberg

Far right takes anti-lockdown stance

The AfD swept into the German Parliament for the first time in 2017 on a wave of anger at Ms Merkel’s refugee policy.

Oliver Kirchner, the AfD’s top candidate in Saxony-Anhalt, said many people still view the influx of refugees to Germany “very critically”.

During the pandemic, the party has tried to carve out a new niche by vocally opposing lockdown measures.

“Sending so many people into poverty with so few infections is problematic for us,” Mr Kirchner said.

It is the CDU who have a lot to lose if they did lose to the AfD

John Ryan

At a national level, support for the AfD stagnated in the past year amid internal divisions and accusations of ties to neo-Nazi fringe groups.

But its appeal remains strong in the East, which lags behind the West economically and where the traditional parties have weaker roots.

None of the major parties will contemplate working with the AfD, but a strong performance could lead to messy coalition talks.

“What’s happened to [the AfD] is they’ve got a lot of divisions within their party. It’s just that this particular region is one of their core strengths,” Prof Ryan said.

“There’s still that dichotomy between the East and the West, people still look at it in that way. When you’re resentful, you protest vote and they’ve been very good at catching that.”

CDU chairman Armin Laschet is the party's candidate for the chancellorship in September. Reuters
CDU chairman Armin Laschet is the party's candidate for the chancellorship in September. Reuters

High stakes for Merkel’s party

The Christian Democrats (CDU) saw its poll ratings slump in the spring amid anger over Germany’s handling of the pandemic.

Voters rejected the CDU in two regional elections in March where the conservatives took their worst share of the vote in each state since the Second World War.

“They have problems which are not going to go away very soon,” Prof Ryan said.

The bloc was further damaged by a struggle between the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the CSU, over who should fly the conservative flag into September’s election.

Mr Laschet emerged as the winner ahead of Bavarian premier Markus Soeder, who was seen widely as the more charismatic choice. Leading figures in the Saxony-Anhalt branch of the party supported Mr Soeder.

Sunday’s election is “widely considered a litmus test for Laschet’s ability to lift the CDU and CSU out of [their] losing streak,” said Roland Freudenstein and Jonas Nitschke in an analysis for the Wilfried Martens Centre.

Mr Laschet staged a partial recovery in the polls but “if the AfD beats the CDU, or even comes close, he’ll be in trouble again,” they said.

Most polls put the CDU in the lead, with one late poll boosting the party’s hopes by showing it seven points clear of the AfD.

Such a result could lead to the coalition that has governed the state since 2016, between the CDU, Greens and Social Democrats, being maintained.

“It is the CDU who have a lot to lose if they did lose to the AfD, but I think the CDU will probably get that victory,” Prof Ryan said.

Annalena Baerbock is the Green candidate for the chancellorship. AFP 
Annalena Baerbock is the Green candidate for the chancellorship. AFP 

Greens look to maintain momentum

With the CDU at a low ebb, the Greens enjoyed a bounce in the polls after choosing 40-year-old former trampolining medallist Annalena Baerbock as its candidate for the election in September.

Typically weaker in the East, the Greens are not in contention to win in Saxony-Anhalt but the party looks set to improve on its 2016 result.

National polls show the Greens in a close race with the CDU/CSU alliance, meaning both Mr Laschet and Ms Baerbock are in the frame to be the next chancellor.

Under threat from the Greens in some parts of Germany and the AfD in other regions, the CDU faces a dilemma over its future, the Martens Centre experts said.

“The European centre right’s survival depends on mastering this dilemma, and successfully walking that tightrope without falling off,” they said. “Next Sunday will be an important bellwether for this.”

Updated: June 5, 2021 10:36 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
People enjoy the summer weather in London in June. While the UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely on June 21, the final decision rests on hospital admissions and death rates. EPA

Life in limbo: British business pins its hopes on 'freedom day'

Economy
Holidaymakers on the beach in front of the Carbis Bay Hotel, Cornwall, the venue of the forthcoming G7 summit. Getty Images 

World leaders gear up for ‘most important G7 in history’

Europe
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
Michaela Coel won a slew of Bafta TV awards for 'I May Destroy You' on Sunday night. AP

Bafta TV awards: Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' scores string of wins

Television
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government