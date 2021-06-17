French prosecutors seek six-month jail term for former president Sarkozy

Prosecutors demand one-year prison sentence, with six months suspended, and fine of €3,750

File photo: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives for a hearing in a trial over alleged illegal financing of his failed re-election campaign in 2012. Reuters
File photo: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives for a hearing in a trial over alleged illegal financing of his failed re-election campaign in 2012. Reuters

Prosecutors in the trial of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday called for him to serve six months in jail over campaign finance breaches in his 2012 re-election bid.

At the end of proceedings in Paris, they issued condemnation of the former head of state and demanded a one-year jail term, with six months suspended, and a fine of €3,750 ($4,500).

"Nicolas Sarkozy clearly regrets nothing because he came to just one hearing," prosecutor Vanessa Perree told the court.

"This way of thinking of himself as being above the law, of not being a citizen among others, is the same as it was during the presidential campaign.

Read More

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in jail, but is not expected to spend time behind bars. AFPNicolas Sarkozy condemns corruption conviction

Nicolas Sarkozy slams 'six years of slander' at corruption trial

"The cavalier attitude towards [other defendants] and the court is a reflection of the cavalier attitude during the campaign."

This is the second trial of Mr Sarkozy, 66, the right-winger who has faced investigations into his affairs since he lost his presidential immunity after his single term in office, between 2007 and 2012.

In March, he became France's first post-war president to be given a custodial sentence when judges handed him a three-year term, two years of which were suspended, for corruption and influence-peddling over attempts to secure favours from a judge.

Mr Sarkozy has appealed against that conviction, but even if that fails he is not expected to serve jail time.

The remaining year will probably be served at home with an electronic bracelet.

The court has heard how Mr Sarkozy's 2012 re-election campaign team spent about twice the authorised amount of €22.5 million in a failed bid to hold off Socialist rival Francois Hollande.

Appearing on Tuesday, Mr Sarkozy said that he had been too busy running the country to pay attention to "an accounting detail" and denied accusations that he was responsible for the spending.

"I spent 40 years in politics, it's my life," he told the court. "I know how campaigns work. Things did not get out of hand."

Ms Perree said it was a "farce to try to make us believe that these people do not watch over things. It's a farce to see them try to hide behind their incompetence".

Mr Sarkozy and 13 others are accused of setting up or benefiting from a fake billing scheme to hide the excess spending, which paid for lavish, US-style election rallies.

Prosecutors demanded a three-year suspended jail term and a fine of €50,000 for Mr Sarkozy's deputy campaign manager, Jerome Lavrilleux, who has admitted to fraud.

They sought suspended terms of 18 months for three executives from Bymalion, a public relations company, who have admitted to accepting the fake billing system.

Published: June 18, 2021 01:21 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
File photo: Travellers at Heathrow airport in London, Britain, 08 June 2021. EPA

'Travel curbs may be eased for fully vaccinated people in Britain'

Europe
About 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq with an official mission to fight the remnants of ISIS. Getty Images/AFP 

US House passes bill to repeal Iraq war authorisation

World
Juan Moyolema, an 8-year-old boy who was born missing the lower part of his left arm, raises a toy with a 3D printed tailor-made prosthetic given to him by Madrid-base social entity Ayudame3D at his home in Parla, near Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2021. Picture taken May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spanish toymaker-turned-inventor creates 3D printed prosthetic arms

Europe
Chloe Ferry is one of four social media influencers who have been named for failing to label social media posts as advertising. Getty Images 

Named and shamed: UK social media influencers who broke advertising rules

Europe
While ownership of crypto assets, such as Bitcoin, has increased in the UK, understanding has not, according to an FCA study. Reuters

UK crypto asset ownership surges 21% to 2.3 million

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?