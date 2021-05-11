French political candidate's headscarf causes rift in Macron's party

The head of French President Emmanuel Macron's political party has threatened to withdraw support for one of its own candidates in regional elections after she wore a headscarf for a campaign poster.
The threat from Stanislas Guerini, who helped to found Mr Macron's centrist movement in 2016, caused a rift within the governing Republic on the Move (LREM) party, with some MPs voicing open criticism.
Mr Guerini reacted on Monday to the election poster for Sara Zemmahi, an engineer who is standing for the party in the southern city of Montpellier in regional elections on June 20 and 27.
The picture of Ms Zemmahi, who is shown smiling in a white headscarf alongside three party colleagues, was tweeted by the deputy of France's far-right National Rally party, Jordan Bardella.
"Wearing ostentatious religious symbols on a campaign document is not compatible with the values of LREM," Mr Guerini wrote late on Monday in reply to Mr Bardella.
"Either these candidates change their photo or LREM will withdraw its support."
Government spokesman Gabriel Attal backed the ultimatum on France Inter radio on Tuesday.
Mr Attal said that "legally, nothing prevents someone standing in an election from displaying a religious symbol, in this case a headscarf".
But he said it was a "political choice" to have candidates who did not display their religious beliefs.
Analysts say Mr Macron has shifted to the right in recent months, with security and immigration set to be key issues in presidential elections next year.
His government is in the process of passing legislation to crack down on what he has termed "Islamist separatism".
This would give the state more power to vet and disband religious groups judged to be threats to the nation.
Polls show support for National Rally leader Marine Le Pen at historic highs as the main rival to Mr Macron, who was elected in 2017 promising to be neither left nor right.
France has a strict form of secularism called "laicite", which was born from more than a century of struggle for power between the state and the Catholic Church.
The law obliges state workers to respect strict religious neutrality and prohibits them from wearing religious symbols, such as a Muslim headscarf, a Jewish yamulka or a visible Christian cross.
But nothing prevents local elected figures from displaying their religion or prevents citizens from freely practising their faith.
One of Ms Zemmahi's fellow candidates in Montpellier said she should not be judged by what she chose to wear.
"I see Sara's abilities, I don't see what she's wearing," Mahfoud Benali, who is pictured with Ms Zemmahi on the poster, told France 3 television.
Local LREM National Assembly deputy Coralie Dubost also condemned Mr Guerini's ultimatum.
Ms Dubost described Ms Zemmahi as "a young woman engineer who does hours of charity work and who is involved in a party that has progressive values".
She said there was "a place for her with us", regardless of whether she wore a headscarf.
In a meeting of deputies on Tuesday, Mr Guerini reportedly admitted that replying directly to the far right was "an error".
"If some people have been upset, then I'm sorry," he said.
Last September, a Muslim student representative was boycotted by several right-wing deputies and one from Mr Macron's party when she attended a parliamentary hearing wearing a headscarf.
Debate has raged for years in France about whether the headscarf is a political statement, or simply a cultural sign and clothing choice adopted by many Muslim women.
Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4
Price, base: From Dh325,000 (estimate)
Engine: Twin electric motors and 95kWh battery pack
Transmission: Single-speed auto
Power: 408hp
Torque: 664Nm
Range: 400 kilometres
Profile of MoneyFellows
Founder: Ahmed Wadi
Launched: 2016
Employees: 76
Financing stage: Series A ($4 million)
Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund
Name: Tabby
Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020
Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Payments
Size: 40-50 employees
Stage: Series A
Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.
Price, base / as tested: Dh263,235 / Dh420,000
Engine: 3.0-litre supercharged V6
Power 375hp @ 6,500rpm
Torque: 450Nm @ 3,500rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4L / 100kms
Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates
Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home.
Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe.
Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook.
Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile
Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran
Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep
Age: 50
Known as the UAE’s strongest man
Favourite dish: “Everything and sea food”
Hobbies: Drawing, basketball and poetry
Favourite car: Any classic car
Favourite superhero: The Hulk original
The flights
Emirates, Etihad and Swiss fly direct from the UAE to Zurich from Dh2,855 return, including taxes.
The chalet
Chalet N is currently open in winter only, between now and April 21. During the ski season, starting on December 11, a week’s rental costs from €210,000 (Dh898,431) per week for the whole property, which has 22 beds in total, across six suites, three double rooms and a children’s suite. The price includes all scheduled meals, a week’s ski pass, Wi-Fi, parking, transfers between Munich, Innsbruck or Zurich airports and one 50-minute massage per person. Private ski lessons cost from €360 (Dh1,541) per day. Halal food is available on request.
Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Kareem Shaheen: Even a pandemic could not unite today's America
Michele Wucker: The difference between a black swan and a grey rhino
Robert Matthews: Has flawed science and rushed research failed us?
Janine di Giovanni: Biden's America will be a more hopeful America
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Who are the women driving Joe Biden's success?
Youth found to be more prejudiced than older people about women leaders
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Kamala Harris and the complexity of racial identity
