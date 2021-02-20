French court confirms ban on anti-migrant group

France's highest administrative court on Monday approved the government decision to ban far-right group Generation Identitaire, which on several occasions tried to stop migrants entering the country.
The government's decision was "proportionate" to the risk the group posed to public order, it ruled, confirming the March 3 decree.
Generation Identitaire justified its actions by claiming it was contributing to the public debate on immigration and the fight against "terrorism", the judgment noted.
But it had "for several years propagated ideas ... that tended to justify or encourage discrimination, hatred or violence towards foreigners and the Muslim religion", it added.
Generation Identitaire spokeswoman Thais D'escufon denounced the ruling as a "political decision".
But Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who published the March decree ordering the group's dissolution, welcomed the ruling in a tweet on Monday evening.
The court's position was clear, Mr Darmanin said.
"Generation Identitaire promotes an ideology inciting hatred and violence," he said.
One of the group's last operations was in January, when about 30 members gathered at the Col du Portillon pass on the border of France and Spain in what they called a surveillance operation to "defend Europe".
Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder
Power: 70bhp
Torque: 66Nm
Transmission: four-speed manual
Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000
On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970
Hometown: Cairo
Age: 37
Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror
Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing
Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition
Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500
Engine: 5.0-litre V8
Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm
Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km
