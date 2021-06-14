French man accuses Netflix of racism over Muslim slur

The man was filmed without his permission and a derogatory term for ultra-conservative Muslims was used in the film's subtitles

File photo: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, US, January 18, 2017. Reuters
File photo: The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, US, January 18, 2017. Reuters

A French man of North African origin has accused Netflix of racial discrimination for calling him a radical Islamist in an action movie for which he was filmed without his knowledge, his lawyer said Monday.

Sentinelle, set in the southern city of Nice, tells the story of an elite French soldier returning from service in Syria and embarking on a mission to find the man who raped her sister.

One scene shows the protagonist, Klara, looking through the sights of her rifle at two young friends saying goodbye to each other.

Read More

Steve Way spoke out against the lack of representation of disabilities in the entertainment industry during a pre-recorded panel discussion at the ATX Television Festival. Getty Images via AFP'Ramy' star Steve Way criticises Oscars body for 'violating federal law' for years

Egyptian star Sherihan to return to the stage in 'Coco Chanel' musical: 'I am happy'

The scene was shot on the Promenade des Anglais, the seaside walk where a Tunisian radical ran down 86 people with a truck on July 14, 2016.

The French subtitles Netflix provided to describe the scene for the hard of hearing refer to two young "barbus" – a derogatory term for ultra-conservative Muslim men that means "the bearded ones".

One of the men, a 21-year-old electrician from Nice, filed a criminal complaint against Netflix over the description, accusing the company of "provoking discrimination and racial hatred", his lawyer Jean-Pascal Padovani said.

"The director took the liberty of drawing a line between the North African features of the people he filmed ... and religious fundamentalists," Mr Padovani said.

That the shot was filmed at the scene of one of the worst terror attacks in French history was even more suggestive, he said.

"It's unacceptable as it suggests that anyone of North African origin is a potential terrorist," Mr Padovani said.

A representative of Netflix, which was the target of the complaint as the film's broadcaster, declined to comment on the matter to AFP.

But it has removed the term "barbus".

Mr Padovani said his client received more than 80 messages from acquaintances who recognised him in the film, which was shot in 2019 and began streaming on Netflix in March.

Some expressed shock at seeing him depicted as a terrorist, he said.

The complainant is also considering suing Netflix for using his image for commercial purposes without his permission, Mr Padovani said.

Sentinelle was directed by French filmmaker Julien Leclercq.

Updated: June 15, 2021 01:39 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris) Place de l'Etoile – Charles de Gaulle. Drawing 2019 in two parts. Pencil, charcoal, pastel, wax crayon, enamel paint, map, and fabric sample. Estate of Christo V. Javacheff

L'Arc de Triomphe in Paris to be wrapped in fabric to honour late artist Christo's dream

Arts&Culture
Anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrators take part in a protest in Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

England lockdown rules: what is allowed now and what changes on June 21

Europe
The BBC has been criticised for its handling of an explosive interview with Princess Diana in the 1990s which journalist Martin Bashir was found to have secured through forgery. Bloomberg.

BBC exonerates staff over rehiring of Martin Bashir amid Diana allegations

Europe
Rolls-Royce's 'Spirit of Innovation' aircraft aims to exceed 480kph to break the speed record for electric-powered flight. Courtesy Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce pins net-zero ambitions on breaking electric aircraft speed record

Aviation
Swiss voters have rejected measures designed to bring down carbon emissions in the Alpine nation. Reuters 

Swiss voters reject proposals to reduce nation’s carbon emissions

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez