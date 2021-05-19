Emmanuel Macron sips coffee as France reopens cafes

Restaurants and cafes reopened in France on Wednesday following a six-month shutdown.

President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex enjoyed a drink on a cafe terrace as lockdown rules, brought into place to curb the spread of Covid-19, were finally relaxed.

Cinemas, museums and theatres can reopen, while restaurants can serve customers outside in the first stage of the government’s plan.

The reopening ends the second-longest shutdown of eateries in Europe, after Poland.

The first phase of a three-part plan to reopen the country entails the nightly curfew beginning at 9pm instead of 7pm, while restaurants can seat diners at only half of their outdoor capacity – with no more than six people allowed at one table.

Cinemas can reopen at 35 per cent capacity.

France has recorded more than 108,000 deaths from Covid-19 – one of the highest rates in Europe – but is now witnessing a reduction in the infection rate and critical care admissions.

Nous y sommes !

Terrasses, musées, cinémas, théâtres… Retrouvons ce qui fait notre art de vivre. Dans le respect des gestes barrières. pic.twitter.com/UXfOKur9D0 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 19, 2021

Health Minister Olivier Veran cited a steady rise in the country's vaccination rate as another driving force behind the easing of restrictions. Around 40 per cent of its adult population has had at least one dose.

The next stage of the plan is scheduled for June 9, with indoor service allowed in restaurants and the curfew beginning at 11pm.

The final step, planned for June 30, will lift all remaining social restrictions.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

'Joker' Directed by: Todd Phillips Starring: Joaquin Phoenix Rating: Five out of five stars

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

'Dark Waters' Directed by: Todd Haynes Starring: Mark Ruffalo, Anne Hathaway, William Jackson Harper Rating: ****

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Uefa Nations League: How it works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

