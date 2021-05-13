Dutch cafe was a front for international drug smuggling operations

Despite the sign over the door and the tables on the pavement, there was no welcome smile or frothy cappuccino for passers-by at Cafe de Ketel in Rotterdam.

Despite its innocent appearance, the cafe's doors opened on to an operations centre for global drug deals - if you were able to get through them.

Customers were by invitation only and they had to negotiate the security cameras and the buzzer system before they were allowed inside.

Police believe that traffickers from South America, the UK, Netherlands and Spain met there to discuss their plans until it was raided by police in 2013.

One of them, British police claim, was Michael Moogan, arrested in Dubai last month after eight years on the run. Moogan and another Briton, Robert Gerrard, were suspected of using the cafe to orchestrate major drug importations into Britain.

Gerrard travelled to Rotterdam to meet smugglers to arrange moving £60 million worth of cocaine into the UK.

After months of surveillance, police launched coordinated raids with UK officers targeting properties used by the two Britons. But for years there was no sign of them.

Police believe that traffickers from South America, the UK, Netherlands and Spain met at Cafe de Ketel in the Netherlands to discuss their plans until it was raided by police in 2013. EPA

Three years after Gerrard disappeared, he handed himself in blaming the overwhelming pressure of life on the run. He was jailed for 14 years in 2017.

Another Briton, Robert Hamilton, acted as a middle-man between Dutch and British criminals. He was secretly filmed by police over several months laying the groundwork for multi-million-pound deals.

They even discussed branding the shipment by stamping an image of a champagne glass or an Audi car on each package.

Hamilton was the only Briton arrested during the raids in 2013. His trial in 2014 heard that he had a collection of luxury watches at his home along with a signed photo of former Manchester United player Eric Cantona. Hamilton, now 71, was jailed for eight years.

Moogan, 35, who featured on lists of “Britain’s most wanted” remained on the run until he was tracked down and arrested in Dubai on April 21.

Detectives believe that he used numerous false identities to avoid capture and tried to avoid security cameras in an attempt to avoid capture.

Two criminals involved in another drugs-smuggling operation were jailed in 2015 after being filmed going into the café.

The cafe was perfectly placed in the city, home of one of the world's largest ports and trading hubs.

The cafe was said to have operated for years and run by two Turkish brothers who took commissions for making introductions between major players in the drugs world.

Secret recordings showed that Anthony Dennis and Anthony Wilson, were shipping cocaine from South America. Corrupt port officials allegedly recruited by the Turkish brothers were paid to remove the drugs.

But their plans went awry when 67.5kg of cocaine was not removed from a container at Antwerp in May 2013 and was later seized by the German authorities in Essen.

The Turkish brothers, named in Dutch media as Ugur and Ufuk C, were arrested five months later in the co-ordinated raids.

Footage posted online by Dutch police showed them using chainsaws to break into one house. The inquiry into their activities followed a tip-off about the pair who were said to be smuggling heroin from Turkey to the Netherlands.

Officers discovered a cache of weapons at the cafe along with hundreds of thousands of euros, a cash-counting machine and dozens of mobile phones. A radio scanner and jammer and high value watches were also found.

The brothers were each jailed for up to eight years, according to the Dutch blog crimesite. Other members of the gang were jailed for up to six years after Dutch police discovered handguns, semi-automatic rifles and a cocaine press in other parts of Rotterdam.

Michael Moogan is being flown back to the UK to face trial.

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

The Specs Price, base Dh379,000

Engine 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 503bhp

Torque 443Nm

On sale now

Scoreline Man Utd 2 Pogba 27', Martial 49' Everton 1 Sigurdsson 77'

THE SCORES Ireland 125 all out (20 overs; Stirling 72, Mustafa 4-18) UAE 125 for 5 (17 overs, Mustafa 39, D’Silva 29, Usman 29) UAE won by five wickets

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

Army of the Dead Director: Zack Snyder Stars: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera Three stars

