Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny found in Arctic Circle prison colony

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been located at a prison colony above the Arctic Circle about three weeks after contact with him was lost, his associates say.

Mr Navalny, who is serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism, had been jailed in the Vladimir region of central Russia, about 230km east of Moscow

His lawyers had recently voiced concern after claiming they had not been able to reach him since December 6.

READ MORE How jailed Navalny heard that film about his political activism won Oscar

His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was located in a prison colony in the town of Kharp, in the Yamalo-Nenetsk region about 1,900km north-east of Moscow.

Mr Navalny is “doing well” and a lawyer visited him, Ms Yarmysh said.

The region is notorious for long and severe winters. The town is near Vorkuta, whose coal mines were among the harshest of the Soviet Gulag prison camp system.

“It is almost impossible to get to this colony; it is almost impossible to even send letters there. This is the highest possible level of isolation from the world,” Mr Navalny’s chief strategist, Leonid Volkov, said.

Transfers within Russia’s prison system are often shrouded in secrecy and inmates can disappear from contact for several weeks.

Mr Navalny’s team was particularly alarmed when he could not be found because he had been ill and was reportedly being denied food and kept in an unventilated cell.

We have found Alexey @navalny. He is now in IK-3 in the settlement of Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. His lawyer visited him today. Alexey is doing well. — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) December 25, 2023

Supporters believed he was deliberately being hidden after President Vladimir Putin announced his candidacy in Russia’s March presidential election.

While Putin’s re-election is all but certain, given his overwhelming control of the country’s political scene and a widening crackdown on dissent, Mr Navalny’s supporters and other critics hope to use the election to erode public support for the Kremlin leader and the war in Ukraine.

Mr Navalny has been behind bars in Russia since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Before his detention, he campaigned against official corruption and organised major anti-Kremlin protests.

He has since received three prison terms and spent months in isolation in Penal Colony 6 for alleged minor infractions. He has rejected all charges against him as politically motivated.