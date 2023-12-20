Macron says immigration law is 'shield we need' despite party dissent

France's tough new immigration law will provide a “shield” that will allow the country to better combat illegal immigration and enable the integration of documented arrivals, President Emmanuel Macron said during a television interview on Wednesday evening.

Mr Macron said the law “is a shield that we needed”, despite the new legislation causing a deep split in his party and sparking the resignation of his health minister, Aurelien Rousseau.

“When you govern you have responsibilities,” Mr Macron told the France 5 broadcaster.

READ MORE French President Macron says coalition against ISIS should be expanded to fight Hamas

He said the government needed “to stand by” the law “and calm the tensions”. The President added that France will continue to welcome foreigners.

Following 18 months of wrangling over one of the flagship reforms of Mr Macron's second term, both chambers of parliament backed the legislation on Tuesday.

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally endorsed the bill in a move some media called a “kiss of death”.

Mr Macron said he “respects” Mr Rousseau's resignation earlier on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during an interview with French journalist Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. AFP

“I also have a lot of respect for the deputies of the governing coalition who voted in favour of the law although they did not like all its aspects,” he said.

Mr Macron denied that the law was close to the National Rally's ideology and said that he did not agree with all elements of the new legislation.

To stop the far right being elected to government, “we need to handle the problems that they feed on”, he said.

“I have not betrayed voters who rallied behind me to stop the far right.”

Macron says fighting terror does not mean 'flatten Gaza'

Mr Macron also said during the interview that fighting terrorism did not mean “to flatten Gaza”, referring to Israel's response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7.

“We cannot let the idea take root that an efficient fight against terrorism implies to flatten Gaza or attack civilian populations indiscriminately,” Mr Macron told the France 5 broadcaster.