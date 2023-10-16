Qatar mediates successful return of Ukrainian children from Russia

Four Ukrainian children, aged two to 17, who were unable to leave Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, have been reunited with their families due to Qatar’s mediation efforts, officials revealed.

The children had been staying at the Qatari embassy in Moscow while discussions were held between Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

They include one child whose mother has been detained in Russia, and another who lost contact with his mother as he was in a Russian hospital when the war broke out.

Moscow denies bringing thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia from Moscow-occupied territories.

Qatar said that after months of discussions, it has now established a mechanism aimed at returning many more children from Russia to Ukraine.

READ MORE UN demands access to Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia

A Qatari official said Ukrainian and Russian officials had co-operated to ensure the safe return of the children.

Children accompanied by Qatari diplomats will be travelling to Ukraine through various third countries including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Qatar, on chartered jets.

“We understand today's breakthrough is only a first step but we are encouraged by the commitment and openness showed by both sides throughout the process,” Lolwah Al Khater, Qatar's Minister of State for International Co-operation, said in a statement.

Russia Ukraine War A soldier on alert near the front line in Andriivka, 10km south of the Russian-occupied city of Bakhmut. AP

Kyiv has identified about 20,000 children who were allegedly taken to Russia or Russian-held territories without the consent of their families or guardians after the war broke out.

At a press conference in Moscow on Monday, Russia's children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova did not confirm the deal.

But she welcomed Qatar's "mediatory" role in talks with Ukraine, including on the "process of reuniting children".

Ukraine maintains “thousands” of its children are being held by Russia, a claim Ms Lvova-Belova called "a lie”.

Ms Al Khater expressed hope that this step would be a catalyst for further initiatives aiming to de-escalate tensions and build trust between the two involved parties.