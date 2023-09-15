Sentences handed down for 2016 Belgian bombings

Six men were given sentences ranging from 20 years to life in jail on Friday in Belgium's largest ever trial over the 2016 bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people.

The men had been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in the twin bombings at Brussels airport and a third on the metro on March 22, 2016, Belga news agency reported.

Among those convicted was Salah Abdeslam, the sole survivor of the cell that carried out the 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

The Belgian court ruled that the French sentence of life in prison for his role in the Paris attacks and his 20-year prison sentence over a Brussels shooting was enough and he did not receive a further sentence.

Abdeslam, 33, was transferred to Belgium from France last summer to be tried there for his role in the two ISIS-claimed attacks in Brussels.

He was found guilty in Brussels in July on all counts. At a sentencing hearing this week, he showed some remorse after previously saying those who had spoken against him in court were not his victims.

Abdeslam has always denied being involved in the planning of the Brussels attacks.

The trial took place in the specially modified former Nato headquarters north of the capital.