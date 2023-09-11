'I'm not proud to see you disfigured': Abdeslam gets emotional before Belgian sentencing

Several terrorists who have been found guilty of plotting the 2016 ISIS-claimed Brussels attacks gave emotional speeches in court on Monday expressing regret for their actions.

Yet they also failed to convince victims that they had accepted responsibility for the suicide bombings that killed 35 people and wounded hundreds more, with many laying the blame on actions of western governments.

“I have empathy for you,” said the trial’s most famous offender, 33-year-old Frenchman Salah Abdeslam, as he spoke directly to some victims of the attacks who were sitting in the courtroom north of Brussels.

“I thought of you and I questioned myself. I am not proud to see women who have been disfigured, wounded in the flesh – and men too,” continued Abdeslam in an emotional speech during which he visibly teared up several times.

Abdeslam was already handed a life sentence without parole last year in Paris for co-organising attacks in 2015 that killed 130 people but has always denied being involved in the Brussels attacks.

Abdeslam recognised on Monday that a statement made earlier this year in court, in which he said the Brussels victims were “not my victims,” may have been “tactless”.

He justified himself by saying he had spent six-and-a-half years in prison in isolation without speaking to anyone. “Sometimes, you don’t find the right words,” he said.

In comments echoed by another defendant Mohamed Abrini, known as the “man with the hat,” Abdeslam blamed international politics and the civil war in Syria for his decision to join ISIS.

He described how he had been influenced by the high number of young men in his neighbourhood of Brussels who left the country to join rebel groups in Syria after the start of the war in 2011.

Referring to the 22nd anniversary on Monday of the September 11, 2001 attacks against the United States, Abrini said “many lives have been turned upside down because of events that happen everywhere on Earth and because of politics”. He seemed agitated as he spoke and played with his watch.

Abrini, who holds Belgian and Moroccan citizenship, was also sentenced in Paris to life in prison, with 22 years minimum behind bars.

Abdeslam, Abrini and five other offenders were given the opportunity to give one last public speech before sentencing later this week.

In July, the jury found six, including Abdeslam and Abrini, guilty on all charges of murder, attempted murder and participation in a terrorist organisation.

The courtroom during the last day of the trial over the attacks at a Brussels metro station and the city's airport. AP

Prosecutors had previously asked the jury to sentence those six men to life in prison and described Abdeslam as unable to express empathy for his victims but keen to prompt to self-pity.

Belgian-Moroccans Ali El Haddad Asufi and Bilal El Makhouki, who were also found guilty on all three counts, said they regretted their actions.

El Makhouki said the trial had made him realise the huge impact the attacks had had.

“I cannot excuse myself for what I did,” he said.

Asufi, sentenced to 10 years in prison in Paris, said the greatest mistake of his life was to have been friends with one of the two suicide bombers in Brussels, Ibrahim El Bakraoui.

“He destroyed my life, but I also destroyed it by not asking myself the right questions,” he said.

Swedish citizen Osama Krayem, also found guilty on all three counts, was the only one who refused to speak on Monday and has remained silent for most of the trial.

Ayari said he had already expressed his regrets in a previous hearing, when he mistakenly thought it would be the last time he could speak in public, and had nothing to add.

Ayari, who is Tunisian, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Paris but absolved in Brussels of the charges of murder and attempted murder.

Herve Bayingana Muhirwa, who was found guilty only of participation in a terrorist group, said he had been particularly touched by the testimony of a metro victim.

“I cannot repair what happened on March 22, but I’ll try my best to do something better,” said Muhirwa, who is of Belgian and Rwandan nationality.

After the hearing, victims' families and survivors could be seen leaving the courtroom in tears.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Philippe Vansteenkiste, who lost his sister Fabienne in the airport attack.

“We are in a highly emotional moment, and I think I need time to digest what I heard.

“But some of them still have tunnel vision. There’s still a lot of work to do. I would like to hear them again in a few months or even a year to hear how they feel – it would be more sincere.”

Philippe Vandenberghe, a former employee at Zaventem airport, said he was doubtful whether Abdeslam would ever “calm down”.

“Abdeslam is still very angry against the state and the judicial system,” he said.