French terrorist Salah Abdeslam 'incapable of showing empathy for victims'

A Belgian prosecutor on Tuesday asked a jury to sentence French terrorist Salah Abdeslam to life in prison for his role in the deadly ISIS-claimed suicide attacks against Brussels that killed 35 people and wounded hundreds.

"After terrorising France, he decided to continue serving his terrorist group and continue his war in Belgium with the desire to kill innocent and unknown victims," said prosecutor Paule Somers.

Abdeslam had already been sentenced in June 2022 to life in prison without parole by a French judge for co-organising the November Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

Like Abdeslam, a number of members of the same ISIS cell that planned the Paris and Brussels attacks were tried separately in both countries.

Read More Victims of 2016 Brussels terror attacks 'satisfied' after six convicted of murder

A popular Belgian jury has already found Abdeslam guilty of murder, attempted murder and participation in the acts of a terrorist group.

A sentence is expected next week.

Ms Somers described Abdeslam as full of self-pity but incapable of showing empathy for his victims.

"I was shocked by his attitude during this trial, " Ms Somers told the jury.

"He spoke incessantly despite harrowing accounts given by victims. He even laughed and showed self-pity despite showing no pity for his victims."

Ms Somers was referring to a request filed on Monday to serve his upcoming sentence in Belgium, not France, arguing that France violated his human rights.

Five other men, including Mohamed Abrini, known as the "man with the hat," Osama Krayem, and Ali El Haddad Asufi were found guilty in July of the same crimes as Abdeslam.

Prosecutors also requested a life sentence for Krayem, Abrini and Asufi.

Krayem and Abrini had both initially planned to be part of the group of suicide attackers but changed their mind at the last minute.

Abrini was sentenced to life in prison with a 22-year minimum sentence in Paris. He was also supposed to be part of the suicide attackers in France but changed his mind the day before, according to French media.

His lawyers have attempted to portray his decision as clemency for his victims. But he did not refuse to kill - he just did not want to die, prosecutors said.

Prosecutor Bernard Michel reiterated his request for the jury to withdraw Asufi and Abrini's Belgian nationality.

Abrini "betrayed the country that had trusted him by giving him Belgian nationality," said Mr Michel.

"What struck me [during the trial] were his efforts to minimise his role despite all the signs showing that he was one of the pillars of this cell," said Mr Michel.

Prosecutors had previously said that they want all dual nationals to lose their Belgian citizenship. Three of them are also Moroccan and one is also Rwandan.

Ms Somers described Krayem, a Swedish national of Syrian, Lebanese and Palestinian origin, as particularly dangerous.

Krayem is known for having attended the infamous burning alive of a Jordanian pilot by ISIS in 2015. He had previously described himself as incapable of feeling emotions and refused to attend a number of hearings during the trial.

Reading from extracts of a 2019 police interrogation, Ms Somers quoted Krayem as saying: "since I went to Syria and then to prison, I lost a big part of my humanity [...] If I kill someone, a father or a mother who has children, I feel nothing.Like this interview, or a visit from my parents, my life is neutral".

"If I am sentenced to 30 or 50 years in prison in court, for me, that's neutral," he continued. "All my feelings are gone."

They also asked for the Abdeslam, Krayem, Abrini and Asufi to spend the maximum time in prison under Belgian law - 15 years - before they can ask for release.