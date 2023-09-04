Brussels bomber Salah Abdeslam fights to prevent return to France

Lawyers of French terrorist Salah Abdeslam have said that they will argue in court on Monday that the expected transfer of their client from Belgium to France would violate his human rights.

Should they successfully block their client’s transfer, Abdeslam may face a shorter prison sentence in Belgium, where life sentences without parole do not exist, than in France.

Abdeslam is currently waiting for a jury to issue a sentence that will end an 11-month trial of two ISIS-claimed suicide attacks that killed 35 people in Brussels in March 2016.

Along with five other defendants – Mohamed Abrini, Osama Krayem, Ali El Haddad Asufi, Bilal El Makhouki, and Osama Atar, who is presumed dead – Abdeslam was found guilty on July 25 of murder, attempted murder and participation in the acts of a terrorist group.

The six men all face a life sentence but Belgian law would allow them to request to be freed after 15 years in prison. They have already spent over seven years in jail following their arrests after the attacks.

Abdeslam’s lawyers said that his transfer to France would violate articles three, six, eight and 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which include a ban on torture and the right to a fair trial.

“The applicant requested that the court prohibit the Belgian State from transferring him to France and authorise the execution of his sentence in Belgium,” the lawyers said in a statement published on Sunday.

The hearing on Monday afternoon will take place in the former Nato headquarters building specially modified to host the Brussels bombing trial but will be overseen by a different court.

“An extraordinary hearing of the chamber of referees proceedings was organised within the Justitia building, in order to allow his [Abdeslam’s] appearance under the required security conditions, while also disturbing the Brussels bombing trial as little as possible,” said the statement.

The court normally operates at Brussels Justice Palace in the city centre.

Abdeslam, 33, was sentenced to life in prison without parole in June 2022 by a French court for joining a terrorist organisation, murder in a criminal context, and co-organising the 2015 ISIS-claimed Paris attacks, killing at least 130 people.

France’s harshest sentence had only been issued four times before. It can be appealed under certain conditions after 30 years.

Abdeslam was transferred in July 2022 to Belgium to be tried for the Brussels attacks.

In the first hearing since the trial was put on hold for summer holidays in late July, public prosecutor Paule Somers on Monday highlighted that Belgian law is more lenient than French law.

“Life in prison is a ceiling,” she told the jury. “Sooner or later, the accused will be able to get out.”

Her colleague Bernard Michel asked the jury to sentence Atar, believed to have been killed in Syria in 2017, to life in prison.

He said that Tunisian national Sofien Ayari, who was found guilty of participation in a terrorist organisation but absolved of charges of murder and attempted murder, had already been sentenced to the maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison in a separate trial in 2018.

Along with Abdeslam, Ayari was sentenced to two decades in prison for shooting at police shortly before their arrest on March 15, 2016.

Salah Abdeslam's lawyers claim his transfer to France would violate the European Convention on Human Rights. AP

The incident is believed to have pushed the rest of the cell to launch their attacks on Brussels three days later. They had previously been plotting a second attack in France.

Ayari was also sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in the Paris attacks. It remains unclear where he will serve his sentence.

Public prosecutors are expected to continue reading their indictments over the coming days.

They said that the five dual nationals involved in the trial risk losing their Belgian nationality.

Four, including Atar, Abrini, Asufi, and El Makhouki, are Belgian-Moroccan.

One, Herve Bayingana Muhirwa, holds Rwandan nationality.

“By participating in these attacks, these people wanted to exclude themselves by their own choice from our society,” said Ms Somers.

Muhirwa, who converted to Islam shortly after his younger brother's death in 2011, was found guilty of participation in a terrorist group but not of murder or attempted murder.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.