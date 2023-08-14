Iraqi people smuggler jailed in Belgium for organising Channel crossing

The leader of a people-smuggling gang responsible for organising a failed small boat journey to the UK for a group of asylum seekers has been jailed.

After an international operation, Alkhazaali Wissam Fawzi, 33, was handed a six-year sentence in a Belgian court, the Home Office said.

Fawzi appeared at Bruges Correctional Court on Monday, having been prosecuted for organising a small boat crossing on the English Channel.

READ MORE Exclusive: Afghan refugee tried 14 times to cross English Channel before making it to UK

He was also fined €184,000 ($200,698) as part of his punishment.

The Iraqi national organised in October 2021 for a small boat filled with asylum seekers to leave France destined for the UK.

But the boat, which had 24 migrants on board, was blown off course and its occupants had to be rescued near the Belgian coast.

100,000 migrants cross the Channel in five years - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 It is thought the number of migrants who have arrived in the UK since 2018 by crossing the English Channel on small boats now exceeds 100,000. PA

Officers from the Home Office’s criminal and financial investigations team helped to identify the defendant and shared information that led to his arrest by French officers, according to the Whitehall department.

The conviction comes only two days after at least six people died and dozens were rescued after a boat got into difficulty off the coast of Sangatte, northern France, on Saturday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said stopping the boats and cracking down on people traffickers were among his top five priorities before next year’s general election.