Pope Francis looks to inspire as a million young people gather for event in Portugal

Pope Francis arrived in Portugal on Wednesday to inspire the next generation of Catholics at the first World Youth Day event since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of large gatherings.

His visit coincides with the church's continuing reckoning with the clergy sexual abuse scandal.

More than one million young people were expected to attend the gathering in Lisbon, a city experiencing high summer temperatures, which prompted Portuguese health authorities and Prime Minister Antonio Costa to urge those attending to drink plenty water and wear hats.

In an interview, Cardinal-elect Americo Aguiar, a Lisbon bishop and an organiser of the event, highlighted the recent challenges of Covid lockdowns, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and global economic uncertainty.

On the Pope's agenda

The Pope was scheduled to spend the morning meeting Portuguese officials at the Belem National Palace and later visit the 16th-century Jeronimos Monastery and church.

He will meet members of the Portuguese Catholic hierarchy, currently grappling with its legacy of sexual abuse.

The Pope is expected to privately meet abuse survivors this week and may address the issue in his public remarks, as he has done in the past.

A recent independent commission reported that at least 4,815 boys and girls had been abused in the country since 1950, leading to widespread criticism of Portuguese bishops for their initial response to these findings.

Pope Francis signs a book of honour with Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa looking on at Belem Palace, Lisbon, on Wednesday. Reuters

The bishops were reluctant to suspend active clergy members named in the report and initially resisted paying reparation to victims.

The Portuguese Catholic Church's plan to unveil a memorial to victims during World Youth Day was scrapped a few weeks ago. Instead, victims' advocates launched a campaign called This is our Memorial and placed a billboard in central Lisbon stating “4,800+ Children Abused”

Pope Francis is expected to address climate change during his visit, an issue he has spoken out about previously in the context of wildfires in Greece.

World Youth Day returns to Europe

World Youth Day, initiated in the 1980s by John Paul II, aims to invigorate young Catholics and their faith.

The event is returning to Europe for the first time since 2016.

Youths from Ukraine and Russia are expected to attend and the war between those countries is to be a focal point when Francis visits Fatima, a Catholic shrine associated with a prophecy about peace and Russia.

Due to the expected high temperatures, additional water tanks and drinking fountains have been installed, while reusable water bottles and sun hats will be handed out.

There is also concern for Pope Francis, who was in hospital for nine days in June. His condition has raised concerns about his ability to withstand the heat.

With hundreds of thousands of young Catholics from all over the world attending, the international festival is a pivotal event for the church and the future generation of Catholic devotees.

There was a cheerful reception upon his arrival, with young people chanting “We are the Pope's youths.”