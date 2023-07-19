Soaring sea surface temperatures partly fuelling Europe's heatwave, scientists say

Soaring sea surface temperatures in the north Atlantic and western Mediterranean are partly fuelling the current heatwave in Europe, scientists have warned.

The temperature of the North Atlantic began rising above historical averages in March, reaching 1.3°C higher than the 1982-2011 mean on July 13, according to data from Copernicus.

It comes as temperatures are forecast to reach at least 47°C on Wednesday on the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, while wildfires in Greece continue to rage.

The surging temperatures are the result of an anticyclone, or area of high air pressure, named Charon after the ferryman of the dead in Greek mythology.

The weather system pushed into the region from North Africa, following hot on the heels of Cerberus, another anticyclone that caused a heatwave in the same part of the continent last week.

“As always with extreme temperature events like heatwaves, there are a combination of factors, both long term and shorter term,” Julien Nicolas, scientist at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, told The National.

“With regard to the long term, we know the climate is warming.

“But as always with extreme events there are some atmospheric circulation events that can lead to extreme temperature. In this particular case there is an area of high pressure over the western Mediterranean.

“And you have wind patterns associated with this area of high pressure that brings hot air from the Sahara towards western Europe, so [it is a] combination of the shorter-term atmospheric circulation on top of a long-term warming trend.”

He said the soaring temperature of the north Atlantic, particularly along the coast of western Europe, as well as the western Mediterranean, is also contributing. Parts of the Mediterranean Sea are expected to reach more than 30°C, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

“So if you combine all the factors, this is how we can reach these temperature extremes,” Mr Nicolas told The National.

Sea temperatures surged last month and have been rising since.

Mr Nicolas said their current level was "really unprecedented".

“We are seeing a record high sea surface temperature, in the north Atlantic as a whole, but particularly on the eastern side," he added.

"This is quite unusual. This is another factor that comes on top of the others that can explain why we are reaching such high temperatures.”

Experts say marine heatwaves can also affect the migration of species and draw invasive species into European waters with consequences for fisheries and local fauna.

Although the current heatwave is expected to recede soon, if sea surface temperatures remain high they could help fuel further heatwaves this summer.

Mr Nicolas said scientists were already predicting a hot year, possibly the hottest ever, due to the presence of the naturally occurring El Nino weather phenomenon.

But the current El Nino only started a few months ago and is still weak to moderate. It is not expected to peak until winter.

“These El Nino conditions push the global temperature higher as they have a warming effect," the climate expert said. "We were sort of prepared but we are seeing some things happening at an unprecedented rate."