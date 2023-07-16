Russia says it stopped attempted attack by Ukraine on Sevastopol

Russia said its forces destroyed seven aerial and two underwater drones during an attempt by Ukraine to attack the Black Sea port of Sevastopol on Sunday.

Its defence ministry said two aerial drones were shot down a great distance from the coastline, while five were intercepted by Russia's electronic warfare forces, in what it described as a "terrorist" attack.

"This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by seven unmanned aerial vehicles and two unmanned underwater vehicles on objects on the territory of the Crimean Peninsula near the city of Sevastopol was thwarted," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties and no damage, it said.

Two unmanned underwater vehicles were destroyed in the northern part of the Black Sea, the ministry said.

Earlier, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on Telegram that the attacks were over the harbour of Sevastopol and the city's Balaklava, Khersones districts.

Maritime transport, including passenger ferries, was suspended for several hours early on Sunday, the city's Moscow-backed transport authorities said on their Telegram channel.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on the attack on Sevastopol, a port in the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia's military infrastructure helps Kyiv's counteroffensive.