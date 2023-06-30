France shooting: Macron tells parents to keep rioting children at home

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on parents to keep teen rioters off the streets, as the country battles to contain unrest following the death of 17-year-old Nahel M.

Mr Macron also wants the most "sensitive content" removed from social media, saying it is fuelling copycat violence.

“I call on all parents to take responsibility," he said, following an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss how to quell the violent protests.

The French government stopped short of declaring a state of emergency — a measure taken after weeks of rioting around France that followed the accidental death of two boys fleeing police in 2005.

Yet Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne suggested Friday the option is being considered.

Mr Macron's comments came after more than 650 people were arrested across the country in the third night of violence sparked by the killing of the teenager by a policeman during a traffic check on Tuesday.

"This context is the result of organized groups but also of many young people. A third of those arrested last night are young or even very young. I appeal to the responsibility of parents," said Mr Macron.

He said he wants social media such as Snapchat and TikTok to remove sensitive content and said that violence is being organized online.

Of young rioters, Mr Macron said: “We sometimes have the feeling that some of them are living in the streets the video games that have intoxicated them.”

Requests will also be made "wherever it is useful to have the identity of those who exacerbate the violence", he said.

“Platforms and social networks play a considerable role in events. We have seen the organization of rallies taking place on the platforms and observed a form of mimicry of violence," added Mr Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends an emergency government meeting after riots erupted for the third night in a row across the country following the death of Nahel. EPA

Police initially reported that the officer shot at Nahel, who was of North African descent, at point-blank range because he was driving his car at him.

But a video that emerged on social media shows two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver. A voice is heard saying “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”

The police officer then appears to fire at point-blank range as the car drives off.

The car travels a few dozen metres before crashing. The police officer who shot him was on Thursday placed under formal investigation for voluntary homicide - the equivalent to being charged under British law. He is being held in preventive detention.

Nahel will be buried Saturday, according to Nanterre Mayor Patrick Jarry, who said the country needs to “push for changes” in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Nahel's death, which has revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multi-ethnic suburbs, immediately sparked successive nights of violent protests.

“There’s a feeling of injustice in many residents’ minds, whether it’s about school achievement, getting a job, access to culture, housing and other life issues … I believe we are in that moment when we need to face the urgency (of the situation)," said Mr Jarry.

Around 40,000 police and gendarmes - along with elite Raid and GIGN units - were deployed in several cities overnight, with curfews issued in municipalities around Paris and bans on public gatherings in Lille and Tourcoing in the country's north.

Despite the massive security deployment, violence and damage were reported in multiple areas.

Thursday, the third night of unrest, was marked by pillaging of shops, reportedly including flagship branches of Nike and Zara in Paris, as well as at the Forum des Halles, the largest shopping mall in the centre of the French capital.

Stores were also looted and windows smashed along the Rue de Rivoli shopping street, near the Louvre museum, and at the Forum des Halles, the largest shopping mall in central Paris, where a Nike shoe store was broken into.

Several Casino supermarkets were also looted across the country, according to reports.

But the trouble also spread far outside the capital, with a police station in the Pyrenees city of Pau hit with a Molotov cocktail, according to regional authorities, and an elementary school and a district office set on fire in Lille.

In the city centre of Marseille, a library was vandalised, according to local officials, and scuffles broke out nearby when police used tear gas to disperse a group of 100 to 150 people who allegedly tried to set up barricades.

The unrest extended as far as Belgium’s capital, Brussels, where about a dozen people were detained during scuffles related to the shooting in France and several fires were brought under control.

In Nanterre, the epicentre of the unrest, tensions rose around midnight, with fireworks and explosives set off in the Pablo Picasso district, where Nahel M had lived.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said earlier on Friday that the emergency cabinet meeting would review "all options" to restore order.

Asked by reporters if a state of emergency was a possibility, as some right-wing opposition parties have demanded, Ms Borne replied: "I won't tell you now, but we are looking at all options, with one priority: restoring order throughout the country".

On Friday, the transport authority said bus and tram service in the Paris region will stop at 9pm each evening until further notice.

The early shutdown was "for the safety of our workers and passengers", IDFM said.

'I blame one person'

In her first media interview since the shooting, Nahel's mother, Mounia, told the France 5 channel: "I don't blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son."

She said the 38-year-old officer responsible, who was detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter on Thursday, "saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life". She said justice should be "very firm".

Nahel’s grandmother, who was not identified by name, told Algerian television Ennahar TV that her family has roots in Algeria.

Algeria’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement Thursday that grief is widely shared in the North African country.

The detained police officer’s lawyer, speaking on French TV channel BFMTV, said the officer was sorry and “devastated.” The officer did what he thought was necessary in the moment, attorney Laurent-Franck Lienard told the news outlet.

“He doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people,” Mr Lienard said of the officer, whose name has not been released under French practice in criminal cases. “He really didn’t want to kill.”

The Nanterre prosecutor, said officers tried to stop Nahel because he looked so young and was driving a Mercedes with Polish license plates in a bus lane. He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped and then got stuck in traffic.

The officer who fired the shot said he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car as Nahel attempted to flee, said the prosecutor.