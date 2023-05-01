Russia bombards Ukraine in early morning air raids

Russia launched a series of pre-dawn missile and artillery strikes on Ukraine on Monday morning in a renewal of aerial attacks on its neighbour.

One person was killed in the Kherson area, while 25 were injured in Dnipropetrovsk.

Ukrainian air defence crews shot down 15 out of 18 cruise missiles that had been fired from planes, officials said.

"Around 2.30am (1130 GMT), the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from strategic aviation planes," read a post on the Telegram channel of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in chief of Ukraine's armed forces.

Shelling wounded 25 people in the Dnipropetrovsk region and dozens of buildings were damaged in the city of Pavlohrad, the regional administration said.

The Kherson region was also heavily hit by Russian bombardment.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 39 shellings, firing 163 shells from heavy artillery, Grads, UAVs and aviation. The enemy shelled the city of Kherson eight times," said Oleksandr Prokudin, of the military administration for Kherson, in Ukraine's south.

"As a result of Russian aggression, one person died and three others, including a child, were injured."

Kyiv city officials wrote on Telegram that all missiles directed at the capital were destroyed in what they said was the second attack on the city in three days.

Russia says recent strikes are designed to hamper Kyiv's plans for a long-intended counteroffensive in the east.

On Friday, at least 23 people were killed after Russian missiles hit residential targets in Uman.

Most of them died when two missiles slammed into an apartment building. Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said six children were among the dead.

It comes as a senior Ukrainian general claimed his troops ousted Russian forces from positions in the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, but the situation remained "difficult".

"The situation is quite difficult," said Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of ground forces, in a statement on Telegram.

Mr Syrskyi made the remarks while visiting frontline troops on Sunday, the military said.

He said new Russian units, including paratroopers and fighters from the Wagner mercenary group, were being "constantly thrown into battle" despite taking heavy losses.

"But the enemy is unable to take control of the city," he added.

Russian forces have steadily made incremental gains in Bakhmut but a Ukrainian military spokesman on Sunday said it was still possible to supply the defenders with food, ammunition and medicine.

Ukraine on Monday said its forces had repelled more than 36 enemy attacks on the part of the eastern frontline that stretches from Bakhmut to Maryinka, to the west of Donetsk.