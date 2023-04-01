Ukraine and US criticise Russia's assumption of UN Security Council presidency

Russia's assumption of the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council has been described as “absurd” and a “slap in the face” by Ukrainian officials, amid continuing tensions between the two countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised the move, saying it showed the institution's “total bankruptcy”.

He called for an overhaul of global institutions, including the Security Council. The last time Russia held the post was in February last year, when its troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The US condemned Russia's membership of the council and its status as a permanent member.

“A country that flagrantly violates the UN Charter and invades its neighbour has no place on the UN Security Council,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

Mr Zelenskyy's adviser, Andriy Yermak, took aim at Iran, which Kyiv and its allies accuse of supplying Russia with arms.

In a tweet, Mr Yermak said it was revealing that on the same day that Iran was celebrating its Islamic Republic Day holiday, Russia, a “terror state,” was taking up the presidency of the UN Security Council.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also criticised Russia's presidency, saying it was a disconcerting sign for the international community.

Estonia's UN envoy Rein Tammsaar, speaking as well on behalf of Latvia and Lithuania, warned the Security Council on Friday that Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus were a cause for concern.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis of Lithuania sarcastically congratulated Russia for assuming the presidency by tweeting that he was anticipating some lively debates on the proposal for the destination of Russian warships in Ukraine.

In an interview on Thursday, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she expected Russia to behave “professionally” in the presidency, but expressed doubts.

“We also expect that they will also seek opportunities to advance their disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the United States and all of our allies,” she said.

Moscow has said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is planning to chair a UN Security Council meeting this month on “effective multilateralism”.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said that Lavrov would lead a debate on the Middle East on April 25. However, a UN Security Council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “In the case of abuse by the presidency, we will certainly react.”