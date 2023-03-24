Motorist rams pedestrians at Cologne airport car park

Several people were injured after a man drove into them in a car park at the Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany on Friday.

The man, who was driving a rental car, injured "five or six" people in the incident, two of them police officers, a state police representative said.

The 57-year-old allegedly drove straight at people, but most were able to avoid him, German news agency dpa reported.

No one’s life was in danger, police said, and the injuries are considered mostly minor.

He also reportedly drove into several cars.

The suspect was detained and taken to a hospital in Cologne, and is set to be admitted to a closed psychiatric ward, due to indications of psychological problems.

Two police officers received slight injuries when the suspect resisted his detention.

This is a developing story ...