France's government survives no-confidence votes as protesters take to Paris streets

French President Emmanuel Macron's government survived two no-confidence motions in Parliament on Monday, but still faces intense pressure over its handling of a controversial pensions reform.

The outcome prompted immediate anti-government protests, with 101 people arrested in Paris in tense stand-offs between protesters and security troops, police said.

The opposition was incensed last week when Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government would impose the pension reform without a parliamentary vote, sparking accusations of anti-democratic behaviour.

As a result, the opposition filed two motions of no confidence in the government.

The 577-seat National Assembly rejected the first motion — brought by the centrist Liot coalition and supported by the left — by a margin of nine votes, much narrower than expected.

It then overwhelmingly rejected a motion by the far-right National Rally, with only 94 votes in favour.

The rejection of the motions means that the reform to raise the pensions age from 62 to 64 has now been adopted by the legislature.

It still needs to be signed into law by Mr Macron and may yet face legal challenges from the left, members of whom have filed a request with the Constitutional Court for a referendum on the issue.

“I am determined to continue to carry out the necessary transformations in our country with my ministers and to devote all my energy to meeting the expectations of our fellow citizens,” Ms Borne told AFP after surviving the votes.

But it far from represents the end of the biggest domestic crisis of Mr Macron's second mandate, and he has yet to make any public comment on the controversy.

A new round of strikes and protests has been called for Thursday and is expected to again bring public transport to a standstill in several areas.

There has been a rolling strike by rubbish collectors in Paris, leading to piles of waste accumulating in the French capital.

The future of Ms Borne, appointed as France's second woman prime minister by Mr Macron after his election victory over the far right for a second mandate, remains in doubt after she failed to secure a parliamentary majority for the reform.

Meanwhile, it is unclear when Mr Macron will finally make public comments on the events, amid reports he is considering an address to the nation.

Since Ms Borne invoked Article 49.3 of the constitution, there have also been daily protests in Paris and other cities that have on occasion turned violent.

An unsanctioned protest was taking place in central Paris late on Monday, with a tense stand-off between protesters and anti-riot police, AFP reported.

A total of 169 people were arrested nationwide on Saturday during spontaneous protests, including one that assembled 4,000 in the capital.

Hard-left figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon said people “should express themselves everywhere and in all circumstances to force the withdrawal of the reform”.

Government insiders and observers have raised fears that France is again heading for another bout of violent anti-government protests, only a few years after the “Yellow Vest” movement shook the country in 2018-2019.

To pass, the main multiparty no-confidence motion needed support from about half of the 61 MPs of the traditional right-wing Republicans.

Even after its leadership insisted they should reject the motions, 19 renegade Republican MPs voted in favour.

One of the Republicans who voted to remove the government, Aurelien Pradie, said afterwards that Mr Macron should withdraw the “poisoned law”.

“It is obvious today that the government has a problem of legitimacy and the president cannot remain a spectator of this situation,” Mr Pradie told BFMTV.

The leader of the far-right in parliament, Marine Le Pen, who challenged Mr Macron in the 2022 elections, said Ms Borne “should go or be made to resign by the President”.

A survey on Sunday showed the head of state's personal rating at its lowest level since the height of the “Yellow Vest” protest movement, with only 28 per cent of respondents having a positive view of him.

Mr Macron has said the pension changes are needed to avoid huge deficits in the coming decades linked to France's ageing population.

Opponents of the reform say it places an unfair burden on low earners, women and people doing physically wearing jobs.

Opinion polls have consistently shown that two thirds of French people oppose the changes.