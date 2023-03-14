Brussels police hunt woman suspected of wearing explosive vest

Police in Brussels are searching for a woman thought to be wearing a device similar to an explosive vest, according to reports.

The suspect is described as having dark, curly hair and was wearing black jeans, ankle boots and a black jacket.

Initial information suggests the woman walked into a police station on Rue de Brabant in Brussels on Monday morning wearing a black jacket with a white bulletproof vest underneath.

Police report that the woman was acting suspiciously and they could see black electrical wires sticking out of the vest, causing concern that it might be explosive.

The woman quickly ran away from the police station before she could be apprehended.

The police station has remained closed.

“The analysis of CCTV footage is in progress,” the Brussels North police zone told Sudinfo.

The Federal Police say that a sweep, conducted with explosive-sniffing dogs, was conducted at the nearby Gare du Midi railway station at about 10am and no traces of explosives were found.

Police could not confirm reports by Sudinfo and Het Nieuwsblad that the woman may have been wearing an explosive vest.