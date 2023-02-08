Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits London on rare foreign trip

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit London on Wednesday in only his second known foreign trip since Russia invaded a year ago.

Mr Zelenskyy will meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address Parliament in person, before Ukrainian troops being trained in Britain.

Britain will offer to expand that training programme to cover Ukrainian marines and fighter jet pilots, Downing Street said.

It said this would "ensure pilots are able to fly sophisticated Nato-standard fighter jets in the future", as western allies weigh up whether to offer such aircraft now.

Ukraine will meanwhile be offered "longer-range capabilities" intended to foil Russian attacks on infrastructure, Mr Sunak's office said without explaining further.

The UK is also expected to announce further sanctions on Russia, including on associates of President Vladimir Putin and companies benefiting from the Russian war effort.

"President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," Mr Sunak said.

"Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forces, allowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory. I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future."

Mr Zelenskyy visited the US in December, and there has been speculation he will visit Brussels this week.

Mr Sunak made his first trip to Kyiv as Prime Minister in November.

This is a developing story