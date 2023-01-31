Ukraine in 'First World War-like' battle for Bakhmut as it races Russia for arms

Ukraine and Russia are fighting a "First World War-like" battle for the city of Bakhmut as casualties pile up on both sides, western officials have said.

However, Britain said on Tuesday it was "not practical" to supply fighter jets despite the assessment of western analysts that the war is entering a stalemate.

Ukraine is pushing Nato members to supply their jets after US President Joe Biden ruled out sending F-16s.

Both sides are believed to be planning spring offensives as the war's anniversary approaches.

The eastern city of Bakhmut has been the subject of heavy fighting as Ukraine awaits the arrival of western tanks.

"Both sides are suffering really heavy casualties, particularly around Bakhmut. It’s a devastating, First World War-like operating environment," one western official said.

The official said the race was on for which side could maintain its supply of weapons and build up its offensive capability.

"Even though on paper the Russians have greater mass, what we’ve seen is that they haven’t been able to employ that successfully on the battlefield," they said. "The Ukrainians have an advantage from superior western military equipment that’s being provided.

"There’s some poor decision-making on the Russian side and there’s some pretty agile thinking happening on the Ukrainian side.

"When you stack up all of these positives and negatives, you end up in some sort of grinding conflict, which at the moment looks like it continues through 2023 unless something else significant changes."

Expand Autoplay Turkeysold its Bayraktar TB2 armed drones to Ukraine. They can fly at an altitude of 7,500 metres and swoop down to attack targets. AFP

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron was due to host Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov for talks in Paris that were expected to include a new request for planes.

Lithuania, a Nato member that was the first former Soviet republic to declare independence upon the collapse of the Soviet Union, warned that the alliance must be prepared to send fighter jets and long range missiles.

After months of haggling, Western allies last week agreed to send the tanks. Ukraine will receive 120 to 140 of them in a "first wave" of deliveries from a coalition of 12 countries, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

"The tank coalition now has 12 members," he said. "I can note that in the first wave of contributions, the Ukrainian armed forces will receive between 120 and 140 Western-model tanks."

Nato partners now must cross yet another red line and send fighter jets and long-range missiles to Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

The UK said training Ukraine’s forces on "extremely sophisticated" Typhoons and F-35s would take too long but it did not oppose allies sending their own jets.

After completing a review, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a "prolonged stalemate" in the war in Ukraine "would only benefit Russia" and its President Vladimir Putin, a government spokesman said.

“The UK's Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly. Given that, we believe it is not practical to send those jets into Ukraine," Mr Sunak's official spokesman said.

He said the "length of time" in training was the limiting factor rather than opposition to supplying Ukraine with the lethal weaponry.

Mr Sunak said they must seize an "opportunity to accelerate UK support" and give Ukraine "the best chance of success and make the most of the window of opportunity where Russian forces were on the back foot".

Poland is not in talks to send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, a deputy defence minister said on Tuesday. "There are no official discussions on transferring F-16s at the moment," Wojciech Skurkiewicz said.

There has been no indication that a decision on sending warplanes to Ukraine might come any time soon and no sign that western countries have changed their previous stance on the issue.

Some leaders have expressed concern that the move could escalate the nearly year-long conflict and draw them deeper into the war.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appeared to balk at the prospect of providing fighter jets and suggested the entire discussion might come down to “domestic political motives” in some countries.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said there were “no taboos” in efforts to help Ukraine. But he added that sending jets “would be a very big next step”.