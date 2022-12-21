Zelenskyy to visit US for talks with Biden as war rages on in Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he was on his way to the US for talks with President Joe Biden and to address the US Congress.

"On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of Ukraine," Mr Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Mr Zelenskyy said he will discuss with Mr Biden cooperation between Ukraine and the US.

He will also deliver a speech to the Congress and attend a number of bilateral meetings.

The secretly arranged trip comes on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet his top military officials to assess the dire results so far of the war on Ukraine and set goals for next year.

The visit will "underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

It will be Mr Zelenskyy's first trip outside Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February, when they planned for a rapid takeover of Kyiv and much of the country.

Instead, the visit to Washington comes on the 300th day of a war that has seen Russian forces halted by a stubborn Ukrainian army backed by Western arms, forced to retreat from captured territory and struggling to avoid further setbacks.

Mr Zelenskyy will visit the White House where Biden is to announce a new arms package worth almost $2 billion that a senior administration official said includes Patriot air defense missiles.

Patriot missiles are seen as crucial to help Kyiv fend off Russia's punishing missile and drone attacks on its infrastructure.

Mr Zelenskyy is then expected to address a joint session of Congress, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said would be "a very special focus on democracy."

The visit was quietly planned, beginning with a phone call between Biden and Zelensky on December 11, followed by a formal invitation one week ago and confirmation of the visit on Sunday.