Two killed in knife attack on German train

Two people were killed and five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany on Wednesday, a German minister has said.

A spokesperson for the federal police in Schleswig-Holstein state said there had been a knife attack with casualties, but could not give exact figures.

The police said a man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the regional train, travelling from Kiel to Hamburg, arrived at Brokstedt station.

DPA news agency quoted the Interior Minister of Schleswig-Holstein state, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, as saying two people were killed and five were wounded in the attack, which happened at about 3pm local time.

Brokstedt station was closed for several hours, DPA reported.

Police were investigating the incident at Brokstedt station, the German railway operator Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter. It added that some services between Hamburg and Kiel had been cancelled.

Police were able to arrest a suspect, the Bild newspaper reported.