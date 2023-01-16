German defence minister Christine Lambrecht resigns

Germany’s defence minister Christine Lambrecht announced her resignation on Monday, after a string of policy and communications blunders that marred Berlin’s response to the war in Ukraine.

Ms Lambrecht bowed to growing pressure which she said had become a distraction as she asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz to relieve her of her duties.

"The valuable work of our soldiers and many motivated people in the field has to be the priority," she said.

Mr Scholz will now be looking for a successor to repair the image of the German military and convince allies that Berlin can modernise its army and has the stomach to stand up for Ukraine.

A lack of military experience was also seen as a drawback by critics of Ms Lambrecht, who was dubbed the “minister of mishaps” by German media and accused of a stuttering response to the war.

This is a developing story