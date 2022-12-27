Seven dead as bus plunges into river in Spain

A seventh body has been found after a bus plunged 30m from a bridge into a river in Spain on Christmas Eve.

Rescuers retrieved the body of a woman from the Lerez river in the north-western Galicia region after the overnight crash, authorities said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Vigo and the border with Portugal, AFP reported. Two survivors were rescued on Saturday night and taken to hospitals.

The regional La Voz de Galicia newspaper said the bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones jailed in Monterroso in central Galicia.

Rescue operations had to be suspended overnight on Saturday due to bad weather.

The Spanish Guardia Civil had initially said eight people were on the bus but the search resumed when one of the survivors said her travelling companion, a woman, was still missing, AP reported.

The initial search for eight was based on the statement of the driver, who was the other survivor.

Regional president Alfonso Rueda said bad weather was a possible cause of the accident.

The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs and was released from hospital on Monday. The surviving passenger was still in hospital early on Monday.

Emergency services were alerted by a motorist who saw a broken railing on the bridge as he drove in heavy rain.

Authorities said they would drag the bus from the water on Tuesday.