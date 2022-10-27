Putin says world facing most dangerous decade since Second World War

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the globe was facing the most dangerous decade since the Second World War as he accused the West of trying to wipe Russia “off the face of the political map”.

In a broadside against the US and its allies, which he accused of inciting the conflict in Ukraine, Mr Putin said the West was playing what he cast as a “dangerous, bloody and dirty” geopolitical game that was sowing chaos around the world.

During a lengthy speech at a conference of international policy experts, he said Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, though on Wednesday, he monitored drills that simulated a response to a nuclear attack on Russia.

Ultimately, Mr Putin said, the West would have to talk to Russia and other major powers about the future of the world.

Mr Putin cast the conflict in Ukraine as a battle between the West and Russia for the fate of the second-largest eastern Slavic country. It was, he said, partly a “civil war”, as Russians and Ukrainians were one people.

Kyiv has flatly rejected both those ideas.

READ MORE Putin's socialite goddaughter Ksenia Sobchak flees Russia

“The historical period of the West's undivided dominance over world affairs is coming to an end,” he told the Valdai Discussion Club.

“We are standing at a historical frontier: ahead is probably the most dangerous, unpredictable and, at the same time, important decade since the end of World War Two.”

The Ukraine offensive is only a part of the “tectonic shifts of the entire world order”, the Russian leader said.

“The historical period of undivided dominance of the West in world affairs is coming to an end. The unipolar world is becoming a thing of the past.

“We are at a historical frontier.”

Mr Putin added that the West is not able to “single-handedly govern humanity” but is “desperately trying to do it”.

Russia did not consider the West to be an enemy, despite the current phase of confrontation, he added.

Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, triggering what some have called the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when the Soviet Union and the US came closest to nuclear war.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed while the US, the European Union and other allies have imposed the most severe sanctions in history on Russia, one of the world's biggest suppliers of oil and gas.

Asked about a potential nuclear escalation, Mr Putin said the danger would exist as long as nuclear weapons existed.

Quoting a 1978 Harvard lecture by Russian dissident and novelist Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Mr Putin said the West was openly racist and looked down on the other peoples of the world.

“Power over the world is what the so-called West has put on the line in its game — but the game is dangerous, bloody and, I would say, dirty,” said Mr Putin. “The sower of the wind, as they say, will reap the storm.

“I have always believed and believe in common sense, so I am convinced that sooner or later, the new centres of the multipolar world order and the West will have to start an equal conversation about the future we share — and the earlier the better.”