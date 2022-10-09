Austrian president secures second term with clear majority

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen won a clear majority in the country's elections on Sunday to secure a second six-year term in office, projections from almost all votes except postal ballots show.

Mr Van der Bellen, 78, a former leader of the Greens, has won broad popularity for staying calm during times of national crisis.

They have included the collapse of the government in 2019 and the resignation of chancellor Sebastian Kurz a year ago over corruption allegations, which he denies.

The far-right Freedom Party (FPO) was the only one in parliament to field a candidate against Mr Van der Bellen, who won a much tighter race against an FPO opponent in 2016.

Leaders from all other parties in Parliament backed the president.

The Austrian president performs a largely ceremonial role, but has sweeping powers that mean overseeing periods of transition and turbulence.

The president is the commander in chief of the army and can sack the whole government or the chancellor.

"A majority is easily said, but an absolute majority means more votes than all others combined, and one must take that very seriously," Mr Van der Bellen told national broadcaster ORF.

"I was not at all sure that it would happen but it did, and I am very pleased."

He contested against an all-male field of six opponents.

With 95 per cent of the votes cast in polling stations counted, a projection by pollster Sora for ORF based on that count put Mr Van der Bellen on 56.1 per cent, with a margin of error of 1.1 percentage points.

His nearest rival was the FPO's Walter Rosenkranz on 17.9 per cent.

"Alexander Van der Bellen really managed to ensure in the first round that he will be the next president. I congratulate him on that," Mr Rosenkranz told ORF.

The votes counted on Sunday do not include postal ballots, which will be counted on Monday, but projections are for the result as a whole, including postal ballots.

Those projections have proved highly reliable in the past.

Another projection by Arge Wahlen for news agency APA produced nearly identical results to Sora's, putting Mr Van der Bellen on 56 per cent and Mr Rosenkranz on 17.6 per cent, based on a count of 88 per cent of votes from polling stations.