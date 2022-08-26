The strange sight of unexploded ordnance in Ukraine - in pictures

Six months into Russia's invasion, thousands of shells have pounded Ukraine each day.

Much of the munitions hit their targets, levelling buildings and military sites. Some of the fired ordnance never exploded, leaving a deadly reminder of the war for civilians who navigate around bombs and mines daily.

In August, The National spoke to the Halo Trust charity, the world’s leading mine-clearing group, which has teamed up with Esri, a tech company in California, to track down and log dangerous spots. The programme has now collected about 13,000 data points.

"It's the first time we've done it on this scale,” said Andro Mathewson of the Halo Trust. “There’s a huge amount of information that's on social media; everyone in Ukraine, even in the trench lines, has an iPhone and almost everything is getting reported in real time.”

Earlier this month, the Biden administration said it was providing $89 million in demining assistance to Ukraine to fund 100 teams to be sent to the country over the next year.

Take a look at the gallery above of the eerie landmarks left behind.

