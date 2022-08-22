Swedish bomb squad defuses bag containing explosive charge near concert by Iranian singer

Swedish bomb disposal experts have defused a bag containing an explosive charge that was left in Stockholm on the last night of a cultural festival featuring a prominent Iranian singer.

The bag, found in Stockholm's Royal Gardens, contained an explosive charge, said police.

It was made safe late on Sunday, officers said.

“It is only after a full examination at the national forensics centre that we will be able to say whether the dangerous object was functional,” police chief Erik Akerlund said.

Iranian singer Ebi, whose music has been banned in Iran since the 1979 revolution, was performing in the area on Sunday night.

However, police did not identify any target.

Ebi — full name Ebrahim Hamedi — performed on the main stage on the last night of a five-day cultural festival, being held for the first time since the pandemic.

Police said they had spoken to a number of witnesses in the area. No one has been held in connection with the incident.

A cordon around the area was lifted after the bag was made safe.