Sixteen people killed and 21 injured in Turkey road accident

An ambulance, a fire engine and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus

Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists were among those killed in the accident. Photo: Twitter
AFP
Aug 20, 2022
Sixteen people died and 21 were injured in a road accident involving a bus and an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, media reported on Saturday.

The deaths and injuries were sustained "in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance... between Gaziantep and Nizip", the governor of Gaziantep province Davut Gul said.

Local media gave a higher toll than the provisional figure given earlier by the governor, reporting 16 deaths and 21 injuries.

The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting lorry and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.

"Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead," the Gaziantep governor said.

Photos published by DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.

Updated: August 20, 2022, 12:17 PM
