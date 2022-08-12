Rampaging gunman in Montenegro kills 10 before being shot by passer-by

A man went on a shooting rampage in the streets of a city in Montenegro on Friday, killing 10 people, including two children, before being shot dead by a passer-by, officials said.

Montenegrin police chief Zoran Brdjanin said in a video statement shared with the media that the attacker was a 34-year-old man identified only by his initials, VB.

Mr Brdjanin said the man had used a hunting rifle to first shoot the two children, aged 8 and 11, and their mother, who lived in the attacker’s house in Cetinje’s Medovina neighbourhood.

The gunman then walked into the street and randomly shot 13 more people, seven of them fatally, the chief said.

“At the moment, it is unclear what provoked VB to commit this atrocious act,” Mr Brdjanin said.

Andrijana Nastic, the prosecutor co-ordinating the crime scene investigation, said the gunman was killed by a passer-by and that a police officer was among the wounded.

A forensic policeman operates near the scene of a shooting in Cetinje, in Montenegro. AFP

She said nine of those killed died at the scene and two died in hospital, where they had been awaiting surgery.

Cetinje, the seat of Montenegro’s former royal government, is 36 kilometres west of Podogrica, the capital.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that the incident was “an unprecedented tragedy” and urged the nation “to be, in their thoughts, with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all the people of Cetinje”.

President Milo Djukanovic said on Twitter that he was “deeply moved by the news of the terrible tragedy” in Cetinje, calling for “solidarity” with the families who lost loved ones in the incident.