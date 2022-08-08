Wind energy provides 34% of Ireland's electricity this year

Wind energy has supplied 34 per cent of Ireland’s electricity demands since the start of the year.

The contribution of wind to the nation's overall needs reached 21 per cent in July, double the amount in the same period last year.

A report by Wind Energy Ireland, which represents the country's wind industry, showed record figures in recent months.

Read more Grand wind farm plan for Celtic Sea to provide energy to 4 million homes

Noel Cunniffe, chief executive of the group, said the rise of wind energy could help to cushion the blow of rising oil and gas prices.

“While figures in July are lower than previous months, this is in line with seasonal expectations,” he said.

“What is heartening to see is that wind energy met twice as much of the electricity demand this July as in July 2021, which is a significant increase.

“Figures also show that even in months with lower output, wind energy still plays a crucial role in shielding customers from the worst of the fossil fuel-driven increases in wholesale electricity prices.”

He said that despite lower levels of wind generation in the past month there was still about €40 ($40) in the difference between the cost for every megawatt-hour of energy on the windiest and least windy days – €256.66 and €295.58, respectively.

The average wholesale cost of electricity was €267.19 for every MWh during July.

Ireland has more than 300 wind farms, the majority of which are onshore, and one of the highest wind power penetrations in the world.

In July, the country's government announced an increase in its offshore wind target for 2030 from five gigawatts to 7GW.

The sectoral emissions ceilings were set for the electricity, transport, buildings, industry and agriculture sectors to meet an overall goal of reducing greenhouse emissions by 51 per cent by the end of the decade.

“Our members have a project pipeline that is significantly bigger than 7GW," Mr Cunniffe said.

“We have the investment, the skills and the expertise to respond to this call to action from the government.

“However, in order to meet these targets, our planning system must be urgently reformed and properly resourced to ensure that the renewable energy projects needed to cut our carbon emissions and drive down electricity bills can get built as quickly as possible.”