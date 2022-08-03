Eight injured in blast at French explosives factory

Several people were injured on Wednesday after a blast at an explosives factory in France.

A fire broke out after explosions rocked a warehouse at the plant owned by armaments company Eurenco.

Local authorities said eight people were injured, one seriously. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Other staff at the factory were evacuated. Emergency services including 61 firefighters, 20 police officers and two helicopters were on the scene and told people to avoid the area.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said a crisis centre was established nearby. Officials said the surrounding area was unaffected.

Jean-Charles Jobart, the deputy head of the local prefecture, told reporters that the hot weather could have contributed by heating up particles of nitrocellulose, but said this was only one theory. He said the fire was under control.

Eurenco produces military explosives, propellants and fuels. It also makes explosives for civilian use such as drilling and mining. Bergerac is one of four production plants it has in France, Belgium and Sweden.

This is a developing story