Plane carrying weapons crashes in Greece killing Ukrainian crew on board

A Ukrainian cargo plane carrying munitions from Serbia to Bangladesh crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece on Saturday night, Serbian authorities said on Sunday.

Ukrainian-based airline Meridian, which operated the aircraft, said all eight Ukrainian crew members on board were killed. The airline’s director, Denys Bohdanovytch, told Reuters it was “not related to Ukraine or Russia”.

The Antonov An-12 aircraft was carrying around 11.5 tonnes of weapons, including mortars and mines, said Serbia’s defence minister Nebojsa Stefanovic.

The cargo was being delivered to Bangladesh as part of a purchase order by its ministry of defence.

Serbia’s defence minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told a news conference on Sunday that the cargo included illuminating mortar shells and training shells, and that “some media speculation” that the plane was carrying weapons destined for Ukraine was “completely untrue.”

He said the weapons shipment, owned by Serbian armament company Valir, had been agreed with the Bangladeshi defence ministry “in accordance with international rules”.

The plane had taken off from Nis airport in Serbia at about 8:40pm (1840 GMT) on Saturday. According to Greek state media, the aircraft's signal was lost soon after the pilot requested an emergency landing from Greek aviation authorities due to an engine problem.

The aircraft had been looking to land at Kavala airport but had not managed to reach it.

“Sadly, according to the information we have received, the eight members of the crew died in the crash,” Mr Stefanovic told the news conference.

Witnesses described seeing a fireball falling from the sky before exploding as it crashed into corn fields.

A special disaster response unit and army experts were sent to the scene and local authorities issued a ban on people moving in the area.

Picture obtained form social media shows the Antonov An-12 cargo plane on fire while moving through the night sky near Kavala, Greece. Meteokav.GR/Reuters

Greek rescue services were using a drone on Sunday to monitor the wreckage of the aircraft as fears about the toxicity of the cargo forced them to keep at a distance.

The Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki, Vadim Sabluk, visited the area on Sunday.

Athens News Agency said an investigation would be launched into the cause of the accident.