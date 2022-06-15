Switzerland grounds flights in Geneva and Zurich due to technical problem

Switzerland grounded flights in Geneva and Zurich, and diverted four flights from Johannesburg, Dubai, Chicago and Montreal on Wednesday morning because of a technical problem.

“Due to a major computer failure affecting Skyguide, no landings or take-offs can take place this morning in Geneva until 8am,” Geneva Airport said in a tweet.

Skyguide is an air navigation service provider that manages and monitors Swiss air space and is also responsible for air safety in the border regions of Germany, France, Italy and Austria.

It was not immediately clear when the problem would be fixed.

Skyguide said it had “experienced a technical malfunction in the early hours of this morning, which is why Swiss air space has been closed to traffic for safety reasons”.

The air space closure is in effect until further notice, Skyguide said.

“Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers, partners and passengers at Geneva and Zurich airports, and is working to find a solution,” the company said.

“Skyguide will provide further information as soon as it becomes available.”