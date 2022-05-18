Cement company Lafarge loses appeal in ISIS-linked crimes against humanity case

A Paris appeals court on Wednesday rejected a request by French cement maker Lafarge to dismiss charges of complicity in crimes against humanity and endangering lives for keeping a factory running in Syria after conflict broke out in the country.

Lafarge, which has been part of Swiss-listed Holcim since 2015, has been the subject of an investigation into its operations in Syria since 2016.

It is one of the most extensive corporate criminal proceedings in recent French legal history.

The cement maker has previously admitted, after an internal investigation, that its Syrian subsidiary paid armed groups to protect staff at the plant.

But it has rejected the charge that it was complicit in crimes against humanity because of its dealings with militant groups, including ISIS, in the area.