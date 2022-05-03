Ukraine's Zelenskyy condemns Russia’s remarks on Nazism

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday condemned comments from Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, about Nazism and anti-Semitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.

Mr Lavrov told an Italian news channel that Ukraine could still have Nazi elements even if some figures, including Mr Zelenskyy, were Jewish.

“Hitler also had Jewish origins, so it doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

In his nightly address, Mr Zelenskyy responded: “Yesterday, for example, Russia’s foreign minister openly and without hesitation said that the biggest anti-Semites were allegedly among the Jews themselves, and that Hitler allegedly had Jewish blood.

"How could this be possibly said on the eve of the anniversary of the victory over Nazism? These words mean that Russia’s top diplomat puts the blame on the Jewish people for Nazi crimes. I have no words.

“Such an anti-Semitic attack by their minister means that Russian authorities have forgotten all the lessons of World War II, or maybe they never learnt those lessons.

"So the question is whether the Israeli ambassador stays in Moscow knowing their new position, whether the relations with Russia remain as usual.

"Because all of this is not accidental. The words of the Russian foreign minister, a ‘great connoisseur of Hitlerism’, are not random.”

Mr Zelenskyy also said a boy, 14, was killed and a girl, 17, wounded in a missile attack on city of Odesa.

“Two hundred and twenty Ukrainian children have been killed by the Russian army since February 24," he said.

"And we still don’t know about everyone because we don’t have access to the temporarily occupied areas of our country."

Mr Zelenskyy said that 1,570 schools and universities had been destroyed or damaged by shelling in more than two months.

"That’s why the whole free world has united so that no one could justify Nazism, nobody could kill children, no one could destroy peaceful cities, as Russia is doing,” he said.

He said Ukraine was continuing “to do everything” to remove people from Mariupol and that the evacuation operation was continuing.

It was unclear whether more people were evacuated from the city on Monday.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the Donbas, the south of the country, everywhere the situation remains extremely difficult," Mr Zelenskyy said.

"But I am grateful to each and every one of our defenders who hold the defence."

He ended his nightly address by saying that he was working with the EU on a new range of sanctions against Russia.

"This package must include clear steps to block Russia’s energy revenues," Mr Zelenskyy said. "We believe in this very much, that the terrorist state won’t be given a billion euros a day for fuel."