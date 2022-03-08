UK looks to Gulf to replace Russian oil imports

Britain to phase out Russian oil imports by end of 2022

Sanctions on Russian industry are taking their toll, and the UK says it will buy more oil from suppliers such as the Gulf states and the US. Reuters
Jamie Prentis
Mar 08, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UK will look to the Gulf for increased oil supplies after the government announced it would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

"The UK is a significant producer of oil and oil products, plus we hold significant reserves," Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said.

"Beyond Russia, the vast majority of our imports come from reliable partners such as the US, Netherlands and the Gulf. We’ll work with them this year to secure further supplies."

Read More
Shell stops buying Russian oil and gas

He said the “transition will give the market, businesses and supply chains more than enough time to replace Russian imports,” which account for eight per cent of UK demand.

“While the UK is not dependent on Russian natural gas – 4 per cent of our supply – I am exploring options to end this altogether,” he said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the move as an important “first step”.

“What we’re doing is making the first step and it’s something I think is an important thing to do.

“If you think back to where we were even a few days ago, I don’t think people would’ve been talking about moving away from dependence on Russian oil and gas because these are very, very big dependencies that European countries have.”

Mr Kwarteng said the government would work with firms to find more oil supplies.

“Businesses should use this year to ensure a smooth transition so that consumers will not be affected,” he said.

A soldier stands on a barricade made of sandbags in central Odessa, Ukraine. Reuters

A soldier stands on a barricade made of sandbags in central Odessa, Ukraine. Reuters

Updated: March 08, 2022, 5:10 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UK looks to Gulf to replace Russian oil imports
An image that illustrates this article Russia urged to let inspectors into seized Ukrainian nuclear sites
An image that illustrates this article Oil prices jump as US bans Russian crude imports
An image that illustrates this article Former UK parliament speaker John Bercow suspended after bullying report