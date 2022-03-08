Turkish police clash with crowd celebrating International Women's Day

Turkish riot police clashed with women who gathered to celebrate International Women's Day in Istanbul on Tuesday, firing pepper spray as they tried to disperse a crowd of several thousand in the city centre.

The Istanbul governor's office on Monday that it would not allow marches, protests or press reports to mark the event in the area around the city's central Taksim Square.

Amid a heavy police presence, women whistled, set off flares and chanted "we are not scared, we do not bow down" as they gathered near by.

"You see the state of the country and all the bad things women have to face every day," protester Dilara Akkaya said.

"I walk in fear in the street every day. I actually came here to walk without being afraid."

Some tried to force their way through police barriers blocking the area where they wanted to march. Helmeted riot police then fired pepper spray and used their shields to push the protesters back.

"We are faced with the police even when we talk about a simple march," said Elif Turkmen, one of the protesters.

"All we want to do is a simple march and press statement and we have to struggle with the police even for that."

There have been similar scenes at such gatherings in previous years, with Turkish authorities outlawing protests and police cracking down on those who gather.