French police kill knifeman at Paris's Gare du Nord

Two officers injured in morning attack at railway station

passengers wait to take the train at Gare du Nord railway station in Paris
The National
Feb 14, 2022

French police shot and killed a knifeman who attacked them at a Paris railway station on Monday morning.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries in the incident at the Gare du Nord, one of Europe's biggest stations and the terminus of Eurostar services via the Channel Tunnel.

The attack was not thought to be terrorist-related, said French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari.

The knifeman "died on the spot" and was already known to police for hanging around in the station, Mr Djebbari told RMC radio.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin earlier said the incident took place at about 7am on Monday morning and that no members of the public had been hurt.

Worries over violent crime and terrorism are among key concerns for French voters, as people prepare to go to the polls for April's presidential election.

Updated: February 14th 2022, 9:39 AM
FranceParisCrime
