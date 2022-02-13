French anti-Covid rules convoy heads toward Brussels

About 300 vehicles taking part in a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid-19 regulations arrived in Lille, northern France, on Sunday on its way to Brussels, where officials have already banned a demonstration called for Monday.

The trek north came after 97 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on trying to block traffic, with 81 still in custody early on Sunday.

The convoy, while smaller than the nearly 3,000 vehicles that converged on the capital from cities across France, stopped on Sunday at the parking lot of a shopping mall outside Lille, just south of the Belgian border.

"We'll go to Brussels to try to block it, to fight against this policy of permanent control," said Jean-Pierre Schmit, 58, an unemployed man from Toulouse.

For Sandrine, 45, who came from Lyon, the government's response to the Covid-19 crisis had revealed that "we're losing our freedoms bit by bit, in an insidious way".

The "freedom convoy" of cars, lorries and campervans is one of several worldwide inspired by a truckers' stand-off with authorities in Canada.

In France, the demonstrators took aim in particular at the "vaccine pass" required to enter restaurants, cafes and other public venues. implemented as part of President Emmanuel Macron's inoculation drive.

But those taking part have also blamed rising fuel and energy costs, an echo of the "yellow vest" grievances that forced Mr Macron to announce tax cuts and other concessions.

More than 100 vehicles converge ond the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris despite a heavy police presence to keep them out of the city, with security troops using tear gas to disperse them in scenes similar to the yellow vest clashes of 2018 and 2019.

Prosecutors said Jerome Rodrigues, a leader of the "yellow vest" protest movement, was one of the people detained in the Saturday protests, although his lawyer denied any organising role and called him a "political prisoner".

The Paris police department said an internal inquiry had been opened after a video emerged on social media showing an officer pointing his gun at a driver.

The demonstrations, with convoys setting out from cities across France, come two months before presidential elections in which Mr Macron is expected to seek re-election.

On Friday, he said he understood the "fatigue" after two years of the pandemic.

"This fatigue also leads to anger. I understand it ... but I call for the utmost calm," Mr Macron told the Ouest-France newspaper.

The government has said it plans to relax mask orders by February 28, and is hoping to end the vaccine pass requirement by late March or early April.

About 24,000 more people demonstrated in other parts of the country on Saturday, the authorities said, including in the southern city of Montpellier, where radical fringe activists broke the glass facades of two banks.