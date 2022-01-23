Dutch tourist detained over Nazi salute at Auschwitz

Dutch woman explained it was a 'bad joke' when reprimanded by guards

The 'Work Sets you Free' gate of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp in Oswiecim, Poland. AP
Soraya Ebrahimi
Jan 23, 2022

Polish police said on Sunday they had detained a Dutch tourist for giving the Nazi salute at the site of the former death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

"Officers from [the southern city of] Oswiecim detained a 29-year-old woman from the Netherlands today," regional police tweeted.

"The tourist had been performing the Hitler salute in front of the Arbeit Macht Frei [Work Sets you Free] gate.

"The detainee was charged with engaging in Nazi propaganda. She confessed."

READ MORE
Anne Frank’s suspected betrayer named at last

Prosecutors issued her with a fine as punishment, which she accepted, the Polish news agency Pap reported.

It said she was caught in the act by guards while posing for a photo taken by her husband.

"She explained it away as a bad joke," regional police spokesman Bartosz Izdebski said.

Nazi Germany built the death camp in Oswiecim after occupying Poland during the Second World War.

The Holocaust site has become a symbol of Nazi Germany's genocide of six million European Jews, one million of whom died at the camp between 1940 and 1945 along with more than 100,000 non-Jews.

Updated: January 23rd 2022, 9:46 PM
PolandNetherlandsTourismTourist
