Dutch vaccine sceptic and anti-lockdown economist dies of Covid

Vaccine sceptic Robin Fransman died from Covid-19 yesterday after revealing almost a month ago that he had tested positive for coronavirus, a Dutch newspaper reported.

The Dutch economist first spoke out about the coronavirus measures in April last year and became increasingly critical.

Mr Fransman used his social media platforms to promote conspiracy theories, some of which denounced the concept of long Covid as a fantasy.

He also downplayed the effectiveness of vaccines, and vowed to not yet be inoculated against the disease.

Mr Fransman was the founder of Herstel-NL, a controversial organisation founded in February that lobbied for an alternative to lockdowns in the Netherlands.

He said that Herstel-NL wanted to give industry sectors space to make their own safe decisions for everyone.

"Lockdowns and strict measures may help some but not others," Mr Fransman said.

"Because this is not safe for students, for people in the hospitality industry, for shopkeepers and many other groups in society.

"The lives of the vulnerable are important, but also the lives of the less vulnerable. It's really not our intention to just throw open every door. We need to find a better balance."

On November 28, he tweeted that he was not vaccinated but that it was "fine for vulnerable people" to have a shot.

Five days later, he tested positive and was admitted to hospital soon after. He died one month to the day after he sent his tweet.